View 8 pics | Royals
Leer en Español

A quick recap of Princess Diana's adorable grandchildren

...
A quick recap of Princess Diana's adorable grandchildren
You're reading

A quick recap of Princess Diana's adorable grandchildren

1/8
Mike Tindall found out about Archie Harrison’s birth in a way that’s all-too relatable
Next

Mike Tindall found out about Archie Harrison’s birth in a way that’s all-too relatable
Princess Diana and her children
© Getty Images

Princess Diana and her children

We all know that Princess Diana had a special bond with children. Prince William and Prince Harry’s mother adored her boys and we can only imagine that if she could have met her grandchildren, she would have been a very loving grandmother. We are sure that the "People's Princess" would have been overjoyed to witness the births of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and, of course, the most recent member, little Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

 

In our gallery we present the profiles of each one of Princess Diana’s grandchildren, from the oldest, George, 5, to Archie Harrison, who was born May 6, 2019.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, and Prince George
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton, Prince William, and Prince George

Prince George of Cambridge

George Alexander Louis, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s eldest son, was born on July 22, 2013. Prince George is third in line to the throne, after his grandfather, Prince Charles of Wales, and his father.

His name has great historic weight. He was named George after King George VI, Queen Elizabeth’s father. Alexander is the masculine form of Alexandra, his great-grandmother’s second name, and finally, he was named Louis after Louis Mountbatten, Philip of Edinburgh’s uncle.

Prince George
© Getty Images

Prince George

First years of education

In January 2016, George started attending Westacre Montessori kindergarten, near Anmer Hall. A year and a half later, the Prince switched to Thomas’ Battersea Institute.

princess-charlote-baby-
© Getty Images

princess-charlote-baby-

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge

Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, William and Kate’s second child and their only daughter, was born on May 2, 2015. New portraits honoring her fourth birthday were published in the official Instagram of the Palace of Kensington. Charlotte is absolutely charming!

Princess Charlotte
© Duchess of Cambridge

Princess Charlotte

A princess in kindergarten

Curiously, she is the only girl of the four late Princess Diana’s grandchildren and it seems only natural that she was named after her. The name Charlotte was chosen in honor of her paternal grandfather, Prince Charles (Charlotte is the feminine form of Charles), and it is also Pippa Middleton’s second name, Pippa being Charlotte's maternal aunt. Elizabeth is a tribute to her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and it is also her mother’s second name.

As for the succession to the throne, Charlotte stands fourth in line. She currently attends Willcocks kindergarten in London.

Prince Louis
© Getty Images

Prince Louis

Prince Louis of Cambridge

Little Louis, who turned one years old a few weeks ago, shares his name with his older brother and his father. William and Kate’s youngest child was born on April 23, 2018, and he occupies the fifth position in the line of succession to the throne.

príncipe Louis
© Duquesa de Cambridge

príncipe Louis

The meaning behind the name

Prince Louis was named after Louis Mountbatten, who was an uncle of Louis' great grandfather, Philip of Edinburgh. Arthur is one of the names with the longest tradition within the royal family, and Charles is obviously in honor of Prince Louis' paternal grandfather.

Archie Harrison
© Getty Images

Archie Harrison

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

Two days after his birth, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son was formally introduced to the world. The baby is Queen Elizabeth’s eighth great-grandson and he is seventh in line to the throne.

The name of the royal couple’s first baby was a big surprise to the entire world because unlike the other royal babies, he only has two names whereas his cousins have three. Besides, none of his family members have any of these names.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries