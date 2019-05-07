View 8 pics | Royals

From Priyanka Chopra to Michelle Obama, see how celebrities are reacting to baby Sussex's arrival

Jessica Mulroney and Meghan Markle
The much-anticipated arrival of Baby Sussex is finally here, and many celebs have already taken to social media to congratulate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their new addition to the royal family. Everyone from Michelle Obama to Liam Payne and even Ryan Seacrest have shared well wishes to the new parents. As this is such an exciting time, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will surely be inundated by thousands of well wishes from friends, family and loyal fans too!

In the meantime, scroll through the gallery to see how some celebs are reacting to the birth of the new littlest royal.

 

Jessica Mulroney

 

Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama

The former First Lady didn't hold back in congratulating the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. "Congratulations, Meghan and Harry! Barack and I are so thrilled for both of you and can't wait to meet him," she wrote on Twitter. 

Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra

Mrs. Jonas herself took the 'gram to send her well wishes: "Congratulations M+H," wrote Priyanka on her Insta-stories, including a pink heart emoji with the message.

Liam Payne
Liam Payne 

The singer congratulated Harry and Meghan on Twitter. He wrote: "Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of your baby boy. So happy for the both of you."

Patrick J Adams
Patrick J. Adams

Meghan's former Suits co-star also congratulated the new parents. "Learned first hand seven months ago how transformational becoming a parent is and couldn't be happier for Meghan and Harry as they begin this adventure," he wrote. 

Ryan Seacrest
Ryan Seacrest

The TV personality was another, who took to social medai to announce the joyful news. "It’s a boy! Congrats to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry," he wrote. "The royal baby is 7th in line to the British throne...and the latest entry in the race for the iron throne."

Sarah Rafferty
Sarah Rafferty

The Suits actress took to Twitter to congratulate the royal parents. She wrote: "Hearts are leaping for a beautiful, wondrous, and healthy baby boy! Sending much love and wishes for every blessing across the pond today and every day."

Ellen Degeneres
Ellen DeGeneres

The Ellen Show host made a funny joke when congratulating the happy couple. "The #royalbaby is here! Congratulations, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The baby is 7th in line for the throne, which is crazy, because right now I’m 7th in line for the key-making kiosk at my grocery store."

