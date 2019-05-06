View 6 pics | Royals

Baby Sussex's big day: All the best pics from the day the royal baby arrived

Kate Middleton and Prince William react to birth of Baby Sussex
The royal baby has finally arrived! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle delighted fans on May 6, 2019, when they took to their official Instagram to announce the birth of their first child. “We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz.”

The statement continued: “The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives.”

It wasn’t just the royal family who were excited for baby Sussex’s arrival. Royal watchers celebrated the arrival with a host of signs and wishes for the new parents. Here is a look at the best pictures from baby Sussex’s birthday.

 

Breaking News

Read all about it! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the arrival of their son via their Sussex Royal Instagram account. This proud royal watcher held up his phone as the news broke.

It’s official

Fans looked on as the palace placed the official notice of the birth of the baby boy outside of Buckingham Palace.

Proud dad!

Prince Harry shared his excitement with the public. The Duke of Duchess made an appearance outside the gates of Windsor Castle where he gave an update on his baby boy and wife.

Tell the world

The BT Tower in London was illuminated with the words “It’s a Boy.” The banner flashed after the news of the Duke and Duchess’ little bundle broke to the world.

A special announcement

The “Town Crier” shared the news of Harry and Meghan’s new bundle with the city. Royal watchers gathered as the man shared the details with surrounding fans.

 

Royal décor

A royal watcher had a special gift for the royal family. A few royal fans held up decorations and balloons in honor of the Sussex family’s special day.

 

