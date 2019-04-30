View 6 pics | Royals

Japan's next gen royals in the spotlight as Emperor Akihito abdicates

Japan's next gen royals in the spotlight as Emperor Akihito abdicates
Japan's next gen royals in the spotlight as Emperor Akihito abdicates

Emperor Akihito abdication
Japan has spent months preparing for this historic moment. Emperor Akihito has become the first Japanese Emperor in 200 years to abdicate, stepping down from the Chrysanthemum Throne in a traditional ceremony celebrated at the Imperial Palace filled with ancient rites and broadcast live on TV and via live stream. Crown Prince Narhuito's father made his final public speech on Tuesday, saying goodbye to a reign that lasted more than 30 years.

 

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, charged with accepting the abdication, thanked the Emperor, defining his peaceful reign as "a symbol of the people's unity". Akihito, meanwhile, summed up his three decades on the throne, saying he gave thanks for the "trust and respect of his people", and sent a message of optimism about the upcoming era saying he believed it would be "stable and prosperous".

 

Naruhito and Masako at Emperor's abdication
It was a bittersweet day for Crown Prince Naruhito, seen here with wife Crown Princess Masako, as he watched his father end his reign. The Crown Prince is now charged with ushering in a new imperial era for the Chrysanthemum Throne. 

 

Princess Aiko at Emperor's abdication
While she is the daughter of Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako – the country's new Emperor and Empress – Princess Aiko, seen here arriving, will not be second in line. The Japanese law of succession dictates that females are not eligible to ascend the throne.
 

Prince Hisahito at Emperor's abdication
Prince Fumihito and Princess Kiko's 12-year-old son Prince Hisahito, who was the first male child born to the Imperial Family since1965 when he was born in 2006, takes precedence in the line of succesion. Emperor Akihito's only grandson has two older sisters, Princess Kako and Princess Mako.

 

 

Japan's Emperor abdicates
Emperor Akihito, who announced last year that he would step down because of his declining health, is seen attending the abdication ceremony at the Imperial Palace. After the ritual he swapped his traditional robes for a grey suit to deliver his final speech. 

The Emperor's speech was broadcast on televisions throughout Tokyo. While Tuesday's solemn ceremony was historic, there is another major event when Emperor Akihito's son ascends the throne on October 22. On that day, royals and VIP guests from around the world will gather to watch Japan begin its new era. 

