Queen Elizabeth turns 93 on Easter: See Kate, William, Harry and more celebrate in style!

Queen Elizabeth and Princess Eugenie step out in Easter-ready outfits for traditional coin ceremony
Queen Elizabeth and Princess Eugenie step out in Easter-ready outfits for traditional coin ceremony
Sunday, April 21 marked a double celebration for the British royals as they stepped out to attend the Easter church service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, which coincided with Queen Elizabeth's 93rd birthday. Her Majesty had a lovely group in the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry, Zara and Mike Tindall and Princess Beatrice. Three out of her four children were also present, with Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew putting on their Sunday best. Scroll through to see highlights from the special morning, including Kate's expert curtsy and a twinning royal pair!

 

Birthday flowers

Queen Elizabeth, who is head of the church of England, was met with flowers from well-wishers outside St George's. The flowers went along nicely with her vibrant Easter-colored ensemble.

The look of love

Happy holiday vibes were coursing through Kate Middleton and Prince William who looked so in love as they made their way into the church. Tthe 37-year-old mom looked lovely in a baby blue Alexander McQueen ensemble. The jacket appears to be the one she wore for Easter back in 2014 when she and William toured Australia.

Click for more of Kate's holiday style!

A touch of pink

Zara and Mike Tindall walked in behind the Duke and Duchess, a couple that they have grown close with over the years. The 37-year-old equestrian donned a luscious cream coat, light gray pumps and added an Easter touch with a pink fascinator.

MORE: The beautiful way Zara and Mike honored Queen Elizabeth with their newborn daughter

Blueprint

Princess Beatrice fell behind the couple, looking pretty in a bespoke Claire Mischevani printed dress, Jimmy Choo 'Romy 100' pumps and a Juliette Botterill hat. The 30-year-old royal walked alongside her dad Prince Andrew.

Royal trio

Although Meghan Markle rested close by inside her and Harry's cozy cottage, the Prince did not fly solo at the special engagement. The Duke of Sussex arrived with his cousins Autumn and Peter Phillips, who seemed thrilled to be catching up with their relative.

 

Harry managed to pay homage to both his grandmother and Easter, opting for an aqua tie which matched the Queen's jacket and is a traditional holiday color.

Two by two

The Queen's son Prince Edward turned up with his wife Sophie, the Countess of Wessex and their two children: Lady Louise Windsor and James Viscount Severn. Matching in dark tones the family coordinated nicely, with the men donning suits and the ladies opting for flowy print dresses. 

Princess Royal

Queen Elizabeth's daughter Princess Anne strolled into the church with her husband Sir Timothy Laurence. She seemed thrilled to have her two children, Zara and Peter, along with their partners Mike and Autumn, present on the happy occasion

Royal twinning

Kate and Zara shared a cute moment as the family gathered outside the church. Standing side by side, it became clear to onlookers that the royal ladies matched, each wearing a similar jacket and fascinator.

Cutesy Curtsy 

Kate showed respect for her grandmother-in-law by expertly curtsying outside the Chapel. Like the rest of her royal family, the mom-of-three was all smiles on the sunny day.

