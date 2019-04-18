View 5 pics | Royals

A royal throwback: Meghan Markle's childhood photos

...
A royal throwback: Meghan Markle's childhood photos
You're reading

A royal throwback: Meghan Markle's childhood photos

1/5
Who wins the popularity contest: Meghan Markle or Prince Harry?
Next

Who wins the popularity contest: Meghan Markle or Prince Harry?
Meghan Markle and Doria Ragland
© Grosby Group

Meghan Markle and Doria Ragland

The countdown has officially begun—Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are due to welcome baby Sussex any week (or day) now. Although the royal couple announced they will break from royal protocol and keep the birth of the baby a private affair (unlike Kate Middleton and Princess Diana), there's still much to be excited about!

After the royal baby arrives, we'll find out who the godparents will be, we'll learn who will be the baby's first royal playdate and most importantly, we're going to enter a new exciting era of Meghan's post-pregnancy style.

While we wait for the Duchess of Sussex to make her return to the public, we're looking way back to when Meghan was just a young girl. Before being a regular at Buckingham Palace, she was taking pictures in front of the historic palace like any other tourist.

Let's take a scroll down memory lane...

 

Meghan Markle and Doria Ragland

Besides bringing down sexist companies when she was a little girl, Meghan also liked to wear her hair up with bright tops and jeans. Here she is pictured with her mother Doria Ragland.

Meghan Markle
© Grosby Group

Meghan Markle

Meghan's Milkshake

Turns out the always relatable Duchess of Sussex is also a fan of chocolate milkshakes. This vintage photo shows Meghan as a teen sipping on the sweet drink.

Meghan Markle
© Grosby Group

Meghan Markle

Meghan's grandmother

Meghan is pictured with her late grandmother Jeanette Ragland while they eat some dessert at the dinner table.

Meghan Markle
© Grosby Group

Meghan Markle

Meghan's Prom

In 1999, Meghan attended a dance at Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles, where she was crowned Homecoming Queen. 

Meghan Markle
© Grosby Group

Meghan Markle

Meghan in Paris

During a trip to Europe, Meghan visited the Louvre museum. On this Eurotrip, she was also pictured in front of Buckingham Palace.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries