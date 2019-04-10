Relationship goals: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's sweetest moments ahead of baby Sussex

View Galleries
-
Watch: Meghan Markle and Harry make surprise on stage appearance
Prince Harry took to the stage at London's Wembley Stadium for an event for WE Day UK, which helps young people get involved in positive social...
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pet horses and get cooking on final day in Morocco
-
Meghan Markle rocks sexy stilettos with a retro Jackie O look
Meghan Markle has been rewriting the royal style rules for maternity fashion, and we're loving it! After wearing a short minidress for an appearance...
-
Meghan Markle shows she's a major girl power player in London
Meghan Markle made a major statement in the name of girl power on International Women's Day Friday morning, joining a panel discussion hosted by...
-
Meghan Markle glams up for dinner in NYC with Serena Williams and friends