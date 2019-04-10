View 10 pics | Royals

Relationship goals: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's sweetest moments ahead of baby Sussex

...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Invictus Games debut
© Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s love story is about to begin another chapter. After almost two years of a whirlwind romance, the 34-year-old Duke and 37-year-old Duchess delighted the world with the news of their first child.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” the statement read. “ Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

During the course of their love, the royal pair have shared some of the sweetest moments, ahead of what is set to the be the sweetest yet. Here is a look back at Harry and Meghan’s most loveable moments leading up to baby Sussex’s arrival.

 

It’s official

Harry and Meghan made their first public appearance as a couple at the Toronto Invictus Games in September 2017. It was a bold move for the pair, who made their way to their seats during the Wheelchair Tennis competition hand-in-hand.

The same month, the Suits star opened up about their relationship for the first time. “We’re two people who are really happy and in love,” Meghan told Vanity Fair.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walkabout
© Getty Images

A romantic royal welcome

It didn’t take Meghan long to get her feet planted and start the work that matters side-by-side with her beau. On December 1, 2017, the California native attended her first royal engagement. Harry, who was a pro, helped his then-fiancée feel comfortable as she made her way through Nottingham during the walkabout.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle engagement announcement
© Getty Images

Yes, they're engaged! 

On November 27, Harry and Meghan shocked the world when they announced their engagement – just two months after their first public appearance. During their joint interview, the couple spoke about their future starting a family and their commitment to each other.

“I know that at the end of the day she chooses me and I chose her," the Prince said. "And at the end of the day, whatever we have to tackle together or individually, will always be us together as a team. She’s capable of anything.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle royal wedding
© Getty Images

They did – and it was beautiful

The world watched, as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially became the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on May 19, 2018. The former actress and her leading man put their love on display as they exchanged vows and officially started their royal family.

One of the best moments from the spectacular day came when Meghan made her way up the aisle and Harry’s first words were, “You look amazing.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle book launch
© Getty Images

A major royal milestone

The Duchess had two of the most important people by her side as she hosted her first official royal engagement. In September 2018, Harry and “Meg’s mom,” Doria Ragland joined her on the grounds of Kensington Palace for the celebration of Together: Our Community Cookbook.

Throughout the event, the Duke smiled and clapped as Meghan gave her first speech. Always having her back – Harry even politely fixed her hair as it blew in the wind.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle royal tour
© Getty Images

Introducing the “little bump”

In October, just five months after their wedding, Harry and Meghan announced that they were expecting their first child. During the first day of their royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga, the Duchess put her tiny bump on display.

During the tour, Harry shared their excitement about the new chapter and revealed baby Sussex’s nickname. “From myself, my wife and our little bump, we are so grateful to be here. We bring blessings from my grandmother the Queen and our family. We are so grateful for your hospitality and the work to look after this beautiful place."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kids
© Getty Images

Ready for parenthood

Harry and Meghan have both proved that they are ready to be parents. The Prince has always had a way of connecting with kids, while the former actress is always around (and willing) to give a hug.

During their royal tour in October, the pair shared a few kind moments with little royal watchers. It was during that trip where Harry told another royal fan that he hopes to welcome a little girl with his wife.

Prince Harry picture of Meghan Markle

Picture perfect

Say cheese! Prince Harry gave the world a look at the love of his life (and their little bump) through his eyes. On the last day of their  16-day royal tour, the Duke and Duchess found some time to sneak away while visiting the Whakaewarewa forest.

The result was this photo taken by the Duke of the Duchess cradling her baby bump and smiling sweetly for the camera.

Photo: Instagram/@kensingtonroyal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle mom and dad jokes
© Getty Images

The master of mom and dad jokes

In February, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle traveled to Morocco for their final royal tour – ahead of their child’s birth. During the three-day visit, the pair received plenty of well wishes.

When visiting a school, the Duke and Duchess had a couple of cheeky responses after being congratulated on their first child. “What! You’re pregnant,” the 34-year-old Prince replied after getting the message. Meghan followed up with a loud laugh and “surprise.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle last engagement
© Getty Images

Baby on board

March 2019 finally saw Meghan getting to the “feet up” part of her pregnancy. After attending a series of engagements, solo and alongside her husband, during her pregnancy, she started her maternity leave.

While she was resting and prepping for motherhood, Harry continued to do the work the pair both enjoys. In April, just weeks before baby Sussex’s arrival, Harry told royal watchers that he was “very excited” to become a father.

