Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby Sussex already has a number of playdates lined up

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s baby Sussex already has a number of playdates lined up
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s baby Sussex already has a number of playdates lined up

Jessica Mulroney children
Jessica Mulroney children

The countdown begins! As we approach the due date (sometime this month), the world quietly sits and waits for the anticipated arrival of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s baby. We don’t know its gender and we have yet to find out where he or she will be born (it is likely the royal couple will be welcoming their first child at Frimley Park Hospital, which is just 30 minutes away from their home at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, but TBD!). However, we do know that baby Sussex already has a number of play dates lined up. From cousins Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte to Amal and George Clooney’s twins, Meghan and Harry’s baby will have many little ones to play with. Scroll through the gallery and see who we’re expecting baby Sussex to have a special bond with.

 

Jessica Mulroney’s twins and little girl 

Although Meghan’s BFF Jessica Mulroney’s children are older in age, her kids will surely have a fun time with baby Sussex. Jessica’s twin boys, Brian and John, seven, and her daughter Ivy, four, will probably teach the baby all there is to know about the coolest toys in the bizz.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte

Cousins Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte

Of course, Harry and Meghan’s baby will likely spend time with his or her cousins the most. Being that Prince Louis will be the cousin closest in age, there’s no doubt the two will grow a close bond.

Serena Williams daughter
Serena Williams daughter

Serena Williams’ daugher, Alexis Olympia

Serena Williams’ baby girl Alexis Olympia was not only present during the former Suits star’s baby shower, but she and the baby will only be a year apart, which makes it perfect for the two to have fun play dates.

Baby Sussex play date
Baby Sussex play date

Little royals

From Zara Tindall’s daughter Mia to Peter and Autumn Phillip’s daughter, there are plenty of more little royals for baby Sussex to play with!

Amal and George Clooney
Amal and George Clooney

George and Amal Clooney’s twins

Another set of twins! We can already imagine what fun baby Sussex will have with George and Amal’s kids. Their parents will need lots of energy to catch up to the little rascals.

