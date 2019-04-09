Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s baby Sussex already has a number of playdates lined up

View Galleries
-
14 birthing traditions to welcome the new royal baby
As Meghan Markle’s pregnancy with Prince Harry, nears its end, the internet has gone into full-blown baby watch. Everyone is predicting the due...
-
Watch: Meghan Markle and Harry make surprise on stage appearance
Prince Harry took to the stage at London's Wembley Stadium for an event for WE Day UK, which helps young people get involved in positive social...
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pet horses and get cooking on final day in Morocco
-
Meghan Markle is in NYC for her baby shower - details
For Meghan Markle, the countdown to the birth of her first baby has been packed with official engagements, giving us all a chance to watch her baby...
-
Royal father: A look back at Prince Harry's best dad moments