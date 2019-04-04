View 9 pics | Royals
Royal father: A look back at Prince Harry's best dad moments

Royal father: A look back at Prince Harry's best dad moments
Royal father: A look back at Prince Harry's best dad moments

This Mexican-American Beauty Entrepreneur is Revolutionizing Skincare
This Mexican-American Beauty Entrepreneur is Revolutionizing Skincare
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are (squeal!) due to have baby Sussex in the next couple of weeks! Ahead of the birth, the Duke of Sussex has been attending several events, including his visit to the YMCA on Wednesday, where he literally broke out his ballet skills and danced with a class full of children.

This isn't the first time the royal dad-to-be has been photographed sharing sweet moments with kids of all ages. Throughout the years, Prince Harry has attended a number of events, and he's most often pictured joking and playing around with his young fans. 

Babies, toddlers, teenagers and kids of all ages seem to love Prince Harry, which proves he will be a great father to baby Sussex. 

Scroll through to see some of Prince Harry's best dad moments throughout the years!

 

October 2018

During his Australian tour, Prince Harry shared a sweet moment with a little girl who was showing off her doll.

October 2018

Baby Sussex can count on his or her dad to play jumping frogs. I mean, look at his form! On day 2 of their Australian tour, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were photographed talking to a young boy. While Meghan hugged the boy, Prince Harry playfully crouched beside the pair. 

September 2017

Two years ago, Prince Harry attended the Invictus Games in Toronto and caught a little girl who was stealing his popcorn. The Duke's adorable reaction naturally captured the hearts of every nation. 

May 2017

Prince Harry hosted a tea party in the grounds of Buckingham Palace to honor the children of those who have died serving in the armed forces. During the event, he was caught goofing off with a young boy dressed as Spiderman. 

December 2015

It's not just babies and toddlers that love Prince Harry—teenagers also like to chat and spend time with him. While visiting the Siyabonga Secondary School during his official visit to Africa, Prince Harry chatted up a young student on a pair of bean bags.

April 2014

Prince Harry proved that he, too, can ride a swing. While exploring a new playground with a group of children from Gainsborough Primary school in Newham, the Duke of Sussex hopped on for a fun ride with the children.  

December 2014

During his visit to Lesotho to see the work of his charity Sentebale (which provides healthcare and education to children in the region), Prince Harry took a break and hung out with two kids.

December 2014

During his Lesotho visit, Prince Harry was also captured playing airplane with a young boy.

November 2016

And let's not forget the time Prince Harry did the 'dab.' While he attended a youth sports festival at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, busted out a move.

