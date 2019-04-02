View 10 pics | Royals

Echa un vistazo a las mejores piezas de la colección de sombreros de Meghan Markle

© Getty Images

Este último año ha sido todo un revuelo para Meghan Markle. Una boda real, viajes reales a través del mundo y ahora, el Duque y la Duquesa de Sussex se preparan para dar la bienvenida a su primer hijo esta primavera.

Además, ¡ha sido un año lleno de momentos de moda con los mejores abrigos, vestidos y, por supuesto, zapatos! Pero antes de que llegue el bebé de Sussex -que podría ser en cualquier momento- revisamos uno de los accesorios de moda de Meghan Markle, con los que ha conquistado a todos en los últimos meses: ¡los sombreros!

Desde las boinas hasta las gorras, hasta los elegantes fascinators, la Duquesa de Sussex es ahora una experta en este accesorio.

Diciembre 2017

La primera vez que Meghan Markle usó un fascinator con estilo, fue hace dos años, justo después de que el Príncipe Harry le hiciera la esperada pregunta. La pareja recién comprometida asistió al servicio religioso junto a la Familia Real Inglesa el día de Navidad. ¿Su elección? Un fascinator a la medida, de color marrón y hecho por Philip Treace, que combina perfectamente con su abrigo color canela de Sentaler,

 

© Getty Images

Marzo 2018

La primera aparición oficial de Meghan con la Reina en el servicio del Día de la Commonwealth se le vio con un precioso abrigo blanco de Amanda Wakely con un fascinantor y una boina de color crema a juego, por Stephen Jones.

© Getty Images

Abril 2018

Para combinar su abrigo gris de Smythe, Meghan llevaba un sombrero de fieltro negro de ala ancha que completaba su aspecto sombrío para el servicio conmemorativo del Día de Anzac.

© Getty Images

Abril 2018

En su segunda aparición en el Anzac Day, Meghan lució un fascinator negro de Philip Treacy con un vestido personalizado de Emilia Wickstead.

© Getty Images

Mayo 2018

Después de su boda de cuento de hadas, Meghan apareció radiante en el 70 aniversario de las celebraciones del Príncipe Carlos, en donde combinó la pieza con un vestido blanco, en forma de tubo que hacía juego con un fascinator de Philip Treacy.

© Getty Images

Junio 2018

Para su primer Trooping the Color, la Duquesa de Sussex lo mantuvo en tonos pastel combinando un fascinator de color rosa de Philip Treacy, y un vestido rosado de Carolina Herrera con el hombro descubierto. 

© Getty Images

Junio 2018

¡Este podría ser uno de los sombreros más únicos de Meghan! En el día de la inauguración de Royal Ascot (una elegante carrera de caballos), Meghan llevaba un amplio sombrero blanco y negro de Philip Treacy.

© Getty Images

Junio 2018

© Getty Images

Diciembre 2018

La Duquesa de Sussex se mantuvo majestuosa durante su primera Navidad como miembro oficial de la familia real, combinando su atuendo de Victoria Beckham con un sombrero de cóctel negro de Awon Golding Millinery con no una, sino dos plumas de la marina.

 

© Getty Images

Marzo 2019

Considerado como uno de sus looks más emblemáticos, la Duquesa de Sussex llevaba un sombrero de color crema en forma de pastilla para el servicio del Día de la Commonwealth en la Abadía de Westminster.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

