Hats off to Meghan: The most memorable hats the Duchess of Sussex has worn
The last year has been a whirlwind for Meghan Markle. A royal wedding, royal tours across the world and now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are preparing to welcome their first born this spring. *Squeal*

It's been a fashion-filled year with the best coats, gowns, and of course, shoes! But ahead of baby Sussex arriving (who is due any day now!), we're reliving one fashion statement Meghan has conquered in the last year: hats!

From berets to caps to the always flattering fascinator, the Duchess of Sussex is now a royal expert at topwear.  

 

December 2017

The first time Meghan Markle rocked a fascinator was two years ago right after Prince Harry popped the question.  The newly-engaged couple attended Christmas Day church service with the royal family at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene. Her choice of topwear? A brown bespoke fascinator by Philip Treacy that perfectly matched her tan coat by Sentaler.

March 2018

Meghan's first official appearance with the Queen at the Commonwealth Day service saw her stepping out in a gorgeous white coat by Amanda Wakely with a matching cream-colored beret fascinator by Stephen Jones.

April 2018

To match her grey coat by Smythe, Meghan wore a black wide-brimmed felt hat that completed her somber look for the   memorial service for Anzac Day.

April 2018

Her second appearance on Anzac Day saw Meghan wearing a black fascinator by Philip Treacy paired with a custom Emilia Wickstead dress.

May 2018

After her fairytale royal wedding, Meghan appeared glowing at Prince Charles's 70th Birthday Patronage Celebrations where she paired a pretty blush dress with an even prettier blush fascinator by Philip Treacy.

June 2018

For her first Trooping the Colour, the Duchess of Sussex kept it pastel by pairing a pastel pink flat-brimmed fascinator by Philip Treacy with a light pink off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera dress. 

June 2018

This might be one of Meghan's most unique hats! At the opening day of Royal Ascot (a swanky horse race), Meghan wore a wide black-and white-hat by Philip Treacy. 

August 2018

Meghan adorned her black dress with an intricate black fascinator by Philip Treacy.

December 2018

The Duchess of Sussex kept it regal for her first Christmas as an official member of the Royal family by pairing her navy Victoria Beckham outfit with a black Awon Golding Millinery cocktail hat with not one, but two navy feathers. 

March 2019

Considered one of her most iconic looks, the Duchess of Sussex wore a cream colored pill box hat for the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

