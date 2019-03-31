Monaco royals party at final Rose Ball designed by late Karl Lagerfeld - See the epic theme!

View 10 pics | Royals

© Getty Images

When you take the glitzy Rose Ball and bake it under a “Riviera” theme, you’ve got the perfect recipe for a glamorous affair. Karl Lagerfeld understood this as he designed the 2019 edition of Monaco’s high society event, which was held on Saturday, March 30. Due to his passing in February, this marks the final year the late fashion icon will helm the benefit for The Princess Grace Foundation. It was a marvelous send-off, as the evening honored him with a truly memorable night, featuring all your favorite Monaco royals. Scroll through to step inside!

 

Welcome to the Riviera!

Karl's bright design did not disappoint. His concept came to life in an epic way, putting guests in the glory days of the French Riviera. With nautical art deco paintings, a mock swimming pool and, of course, lots of roses, it was a feast for the eyes.

© Getty Images

Royal arrival

Princess Grace's family arrived in head-to-toe glamour. Pictured here, from left to right: Beatrice Casiraghi, Pierre Casiraghi, Princess Caroline of Hanover, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Carole Bouquet, Dimitri Rassam, Charlotte Casiraghi, Tatiana Casiraghi, Andrea Casiraghi and Alexandra of Hanover.

© Getty Images

The look of love...

Beatrice Borromeo gazed up lovingly at her husband Pierre Casiraghi as they entered the swanky venue in Monaco. The Italian media personality opted for old Hollywood glamour - reminiscent of Grace Kelly - in a glittering gown, which she paired with long silk gloves.

beatrice borromeo dance at ball

beatrice borromeo dance at ball

Dance the night away!

The loved-up pair was later seen flaunting their affection on the dance floor. Social media videos show the pair grooving and shaking to songs like Ain't No Mountain High Enough and Billie Jean.

 

Photo: Instagram/@bborromeo1

© Getty Images

Parents night out!

Another couple all eyes were on was Dimitri Rassam and Charlotte Casiraghi. Princess Caroline's daughter and Carole Bouquet's son (both moms were in attendance, by the way), who welcomed their first son together in October, got all dolled up for a night out on the town.

 

MORE: See how Charlotte is following in grandma Grace Kelly's Hollywood footsteps

© Getty Images

Sibling support

Two of Princess Grace's children, Caroline, Princess of Hanover and Albert II, Prince of Monaco, remained side by side at the benefit. Caroline, who assisted in planning the annual evening with Karl, kept on a somber face for her friend's passing as she posed for photos. Her dress, however, did all the talking - bursting up at the bottom like a growing pink rose.

© Getty Images

Lady in red

Tatiana Santo Domingo was on point in a bold rosey red dress. The mom-of-three accessorized with some eyecatching earrings and a dazzling clutch. She arrived with her husband Andrea Casiraghi, who matched the other men of the family in a tuxedo.

© Getty Images

Blue beauty

Prince Christian and his wife Princess Alessandra of Hanover shared a sweet carpet moment as they got ready to party at the ball.

© Getty Images

Dive in!

Royals and guests were treated to a wonderful pool party performance inside the event, with dancers dressed in vintage bathing attire.

© Getty Images

In loving memory...

The evening must have been Karl Lagerfeld's dream realized with the design elements executed in the most staggeringly beautiful way. Of course, what Karl could not realize is that the 2019 Rose Ball would be dedicated to his legacy.

 

MORE: Farewell to fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

