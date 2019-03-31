Monaco royals party at final Rose Ball designed by late Karl Lagerfeld - See the epic theme!

View Galleries
-
Charlotte Casiraghi brings Dimitri Rassam to Monaco’s Rose Ball: All the glamorous photos
-
Is Charlotte Casiraghi expecting with fiancé Dimitri Rassam?
Princess Caroline might become a grandmother-of-seven! In addition to her daughter-in-laws Beatrice Borromeo and Tatiana Casiraghi expecting, Vanity...
-
Monaco's National Day 2017: All the best photos
-
Monaco royals honor Grace Kelly by watching her Oscar-winning film
Prince Albert, Princess Caroline and Princess Stephanie of Monaco paid tribute to their late mother, Grace Kelly, in the perfect way — screening the...
-
Did Grace Kelly's daughter Princess Stéphanie join the circus? See the Monaco royals' zany night out
The circus is in town and the Monaco royal family couldn't be happier. Grace Kelly's children Prince Albert II and Princess Stéphanie stepped...