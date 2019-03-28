Always a scout: All the best pics from Kate Middleton's fun day outdoors

Kate Middleton had a day filled with fun and children! The mother-of-three may have spent the day away from her three littles, George Charlotte and Louis – but she was surrounded by eager young people who were willing to meet her.
The Duchess spent the afternoon in Epping, England where she visited the Scout’s Early Years Pilot program. A former scout, the 37-year-old beamed as she spent the day participating in various activities with the children.
The Early Years program in particular, helps girls and boys ages four and five improve their emotional resilience, communication and language skills and readiness for school. Kate also joined the scouts as they celebrated 100 years at Gilwell Park.
For her laid back engagement, the Duchess had no problem getting her hands (and stylish boots) dirty as she pitched a tint, planted a tree and got hands on. Here is a look at all of the fun moments from Kate’s day with the scouts.
Relaxed style
For her day outside, Kate Middleton stepped out in a couple of familiar pieces. The royal wore her Mockneck sweater by J. Crew with black leggings from Zara and her Barbour wax jacket. Kate added extra flair with her See from Chloe boots. The former scout paid homage, wearing a UK scouting scarf that she tied in a friendship knot.