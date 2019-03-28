View 9 pics | Royals
Always a scout: All the best pics from Kate Middleton's fun day outdoors

Always a scout: All the best pics from Kate Middleton's fun day outdoors
Always a scout: All the best pics from Kate Middleton's fun day outdoors

Kate Middleton relaxed style
Kate Middleton had a day filled with fun and children! The mother-of-three may have spent the day away from her three littles, George Charlotte and Louis – but she was surrounded by eager young people who were willing to meet her.

The Duchess spent the afternoon in Epping, England where she visited the Scout’s Early Years Pilot program. A former scout, the 37-year-old beamed as she spent the day participating in various activities with the children.

The Early Years program in particular, helps girls and boys ages four and five improve their emotional resilience, communication and language skills and readiness for school. Kate also joined the scouts as they celebrated 100 years at Gilwell Park.

For her laid back engagement, the Duchess had no problem getting her hands (and stylish boots) dirty as she pitched a tint, planted a tree and got hands on. Here is a look at all of the fun moments from Kate’s day with the scouts.

 

Relaxed style

For her day outside, Kate Middleton stepped out in a couple of familiar pieces. The royal wore her Mockneck sweater by J. Crew with black leggings from Zara and her Barbour wax jacket. Kate added extra flair with her See from Chloe boots. The former scout paid homage, wearing a UK scouting scarf that she tied in a friendship knot.

Kate Middleton scout jackets
Scout’s promise

The mother-of-three values the importance of the program. The former scout took a look at look at some young members badges on their jackets.

 

Kate Middleton painting
Let’s paint

Kate was all smiles as the joined some of the troupe members for a painting activity. The crafty mother-of-three even put her hands in some green paint.

Kate Middleton balloon rockets
Out of this world!

Kate partnered up with a little scout during the balloon rocket testing activity.

 

Kate Middleton bridging the gap

Perfect preparation

The balloon rockets and other activities provided to the children were created to help bridge the gaps in younger children and aid in their progress.

Kate Middleton den
Outdoor skills

Prince William’s wife proved that she didn’t lose her skills as she joined a set of girls for den building.

 

Kate Middleton weatherproof joke
Weather approved

Kate had a giggle as she joined a little girl inside of the finished den. “It’s very waterproof, isn’t it,” she quipped.

 

Kate Middleton plants a tree
It’s a celebration

There’s always time to plant a tree. Kate grabbed a shovel and broke ground for a new tree in Gilwell Park. The Duchess and the scouts celebrated 100 years of the historic location.

Kate Middleton group picture
A day full of smiles

Kate wrapped up her day with a group picture! The Duchess, who dedicates a large part of her patronage to young children, spent the day exploring new programs geared towards improvement.

