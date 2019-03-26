View 8 pics | Royals

...
Prince Charles and Camilla are first British royals to visit Cuba - see all the best pictures!

Prince Charles and Camilla meet Cuba President Miguel Diaz-Canel
Prince Charles and Camilla meet Cuba President Miguel Diaz-Canel

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla touched down in Cuba on Sunday, March 24 marking history as the first British Royals to visit La Havana (na na na). The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall began their four-day trip with an official welcome from Cuba President, Miguel Diaz-Canel and his wife, First Lady Lis Cuesta. Ahead, Charles and Camilla led a jam-packed itinerary complete with a guided tour of Old Havana where they met with locals and visited iconic spots of the city. Charles even made it inside a boxing ring! The couple is halfway through their Carribean tour and will soon be heading on to the Cayman Islands. Scroll through the gallery for the best pics from their tour thus far.

 

Official welcome

The British royals received an official welcome from Cuba President, Miguel Diaz-Canel.

Prince Charles and Camilla visit Cuba
Prince Charles and Camilla visit Cuba

Hola!

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall met with locals outside the Muraleando Community Center. 

Prince Charles and Camilla visit Cuba
Prince Charles and Camilla visit Cuba

Barber stop

Charles met with Josephine Nandes, the owner of one of the local barber shops.

Prince Charles and Camilla visit Cuba
Prince Charles and Camilla visit Cuba

Meet and greet

The royals were greeted by locals during a guided tour of Old Havana.            

Prince Charles and Camilla in Cuba
Prince Charles and Camilla in Cuba

Dance portrait

The royal couple visited the Acosta Dance Company and met with the founder and director, Carlos Acosta. 

Prince Charles and Camilla visit Cuba
Prince Charles and Camilla visit Cuba

A bailar!

Charles and Camilla were invited to watch a stunning performance during their visit. 

Prince Charles and Camilla visit Cuba
Prince Charles and Camilla visit Cuba

Round 1 

The Prince of Wales stepped inside the boxing ring during their visit to the Rafael Trejo Boxing Gym where they viewed a training session and met with the boxers. 

Prince Charles and Camilla visit Cuba
Prince Charles and Camilla visit Cuba

Muraleando

The British royals took part in the arts at the Muraleando Community Center.

