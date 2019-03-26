Prince Charles and Camilla are first British royals to visit Cuba - see all the best pictures!

View Galleries
-
Prince Charles, Princess Madeleine and more royals who have written books
-
See Prince Charles as a doting grandpa, jokester and more in 70th birthday portraits
-
Prince Charles buys gifts for grandchildren George and Charlotte while on tour with Camilla
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall enjoyed an exciting three-day tour of Devon and Cornwall last week. They had quite the welcome,...
-
Even Queen Elizabeth has World Cup fever: Watch hilarious clip with Prince Charles
Prince William and his kids aren’t the only British royal family members with World Cup fever. Ahead of England’s match against Sweden, a new clip...
-
Kate Middleton gives update on Prince Louis, makes adorable friends in Lambeth: see the pics