View 11 pics | Royals

Bumpin’ Around: Meghan Markle’s baby bump evolution

...
Bumpin’ Around: Meghan Markle’s baby bump evolution
You're reading

Bumpin’ Around: Meghan Markle’s baby bump evolution

1/11
Queen Maxima set to make her return to work this week – following a minor operation
Next

Queen Maxima set to make her return to work this week – following a minor operation
Meghan Markle givenchy dress
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle givenchy dress

Meghan Markle is officially on maternity leave and waiting for the arrival of baby Sussex! The royal mommy-to-be and her husband Prince Harry revealed that were expecting their first child – ahead of their royal tour in October 2018.

“Their royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” the message from Kensington Palace read. Since sharing the news with the world, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their excitement about becoming parents with the world.

The 37-year-old mommy-to-be continued her work, this time with a little partner in tow. The former actress put her ever-growing “little bump” on display for the world to see. Meghan, who will become a mother for the first time, often cradled her belly in excitement during various engagements.

From October to March, the Duchess’ bump has gracefully, proudly (and rather stylishly) shared her growing bump with the world. Scroll through to see the evolution of Meghan Markle’e baby bump.

 

It’s a secret

Baby Sussex wasn’t officially announced when Meghan stepped out for Princess Eugenie’s wedding in October 2018. Little did royal watcher know, the royal was keeping her tiny bump under wraps in a navy Givenchy coat dress.

 

Meghan Markle baby bump Australia
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle baby bump Australia

The big (little) reveal

Meghan’s bump made its debut during day one of the couple’s royal tour of Australia on October 16. Prior to the outing, the Duke and Duchess shared the news that they were expecting their first child with the world after Meghan’s 12 week appointment.

Meghan Markle bump on Bondi Beach
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle bump on Bondi Beach

Bumpin’ around Bondi!

Meghan gave a first glimpse of her showing bump. On October 19, the Duchess and her husband attended an engagement on Bondi Beach. When Meghan wasn’t busy greeting well wishers, she cradled her bump with one hand, and held Harry’s with the other.

Meghan Markle royal variety
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle royal variety

Barley there

For an outing in November, Meghan’s bump was hidden behind the embroidery of her dress when she stepped out for the Royal Variety Performance with Prince Harry.

 

Meghan Markle British Fashion Awards
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle British Fashion Awards

Surprise Bump

After taking a little time off, Meghan resurfaced with her bump. The mommy-to-be was glowing as she held on to her growing belly during the British Fashion Awards in December 2018.

Meghan Markle very pregnant
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle very pregnant

Feeling “very pregnant”

In November 2018, the royal dressed her bump in a pretty floral dress by the Brock collection as she paid a visit to elderly entertainers. Meghan – who held on to her belly during the trip – told residents that the felt “very pregnant.”

 

Meghan Markle baby bump January 2019
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle baby bump January 2019

Bumpin’ into a new year

Baby Sussex was on full display as Meghan stepped out for a visit at one of her patronages in January 2019. The Duchess couldn’t hide her bump behind her cream coat.

Harry and Meghan Morocco
© Getty Images

Harry and Meghan Morocco

Almost there

Royal watchers saw a lot of Meghan and Harry’s little bump during their royal visit to Africa in February. During the trip, Meghan affectionately cradled her bump – and even took a moment to watch it move during an engagement.

 

Meghan Markle dress up the bump
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle dress up the bump

Dress it up

Meghan used the trip to dress her bump in a variety of looks that were perfect for every occasion.

Meghan Markle International Women's Day
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle International Women's Day

Raising a strong mind

International Women’s Day saw the Duchess proudly showing off her bump and discussing her wishes for the baby. As the royal spoke on a special panel, in March, she opened up about raising her child – whichever gender – as a feminist. 

 “I’d seen this documentary on Netflix on feminism and one of the things they said during pregnancy was, ‘I feel the embryonic kicking of feminism’. “I love that. So boy or girl or whatever it is, we hope that that’s the case, our little bump.”

Meghan Markle final outing
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle final outing

Bye, bye bump!

Meghan made her final public outing on March 11 at the Commonwealth Day service with Prince Harry. The royal glowed as she walked hand-in-hand with the Prince – one month prior to the little bump’s arrival.

Meghan proudly showed off her bump, which was in the final stages, knowing that next time she steps out, she will present the royal baby to the world.

 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries