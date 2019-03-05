View 6 pics | Royals
Queen Letizia's sparkling tiara collection

Queen Letizia's sparkling tiara collection
Queen Letizia's sparkling tiara collection

Reina Letizia Floral Tiara
Reina Letizia Floral Tiara

Royal protocol at certain ceremonies and dinners not only requires glamorous gowns, but royal jewels that have been passed down from generation to generation, defined by the brilliance of their precious stones, their history and their symbolic value. The tiaras are perhaps the most impressive, and for that reason, we look back at all the tiaras Queen Letizia has worn since her days as a Princess.

 

The Spanish Floral Tiara

Queen Sofía received this stunning piece from the Spanish government on the occasion of her wedding to King Juan Carlos. It has been one of Queen Letizia’s favorites ever since she became Princess of Asturias. The gorgeous tiara - which Infanta Cristina wore on her wedding day - is so versatile, it can be converted into a brooch or a choker.

Reina Letizia Queen Maria Christina's Cartier Loop Tiara
Reina Letizia Queen Maria Christina's Cartier Loop Tiara

Queen Maria Christina’s Cartier Loop Tiara

This silver tiara embellished with diamonds and pearls was inspired by the Russian headwear, kokoshnik. The piece was first made for Spanish Queen Maria Cristina by Cartier in the 19th century, After four years as the Queen of Spain, Letizia wore it for the first time during the gala dinner at the Royal Palace in honor of the president of China and his wife in 2018.

Reina Letizia Cartier Tiara
Reina Letizia Cartier Tiara

The Cartier Tiara

This art deco tiara with diamonds and pearls - another one of Queen Sofía’s favorites - was designed by Cartier in 1920 for Victoria Eugenia of Spain. Queen Letizia wore it during the President of Portugal’s first visit in April of last year.

Reina Letizia Flor de Lis Tiara
Reina Letizia Flor de Lis Tiara

The Flor de Lis Tiara

During Argentine president Mauricio Macri’s 2017 visit to Spain with his wife Juliana Awada, Queen Letizia wore the Flor de Lis Tiara for the first time. This sparkling representation of the heraldic emblem of the Bourbons was created in 1906 by the Spanish company Ansorena.

Reina Letizia con tiara Mellerio
Reina Letizia con tiara Mellerio

The Mellerio Shell Tiara

Another one of Queen Sofía's most-worn tiaras was donned by Queen Letizia in 2007 to receive the president of the Philippines. Made in 1867 by Parisian jeweler Mellerio dits Meller - who had just opened a store in Madrid - the beautiful piece represents the sea with the design of seashells full of diamonds and rich with pearls.

Reina Letizia con tiara Prusiana
Reina Letizia con tiara Prusiana

The Prussian Tiara

This neoclassical tiara, designed in Berlin by jeweler Koch, was Queen Letizia's wedding day tiara on May 20, 2004 and is the same one that Queen Sofía wore when she tied the knot with Juan Carlos I more than 40 years earlier.

