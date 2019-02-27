View 8 pics | Royals

All the best photos from Prince William and Kate Middleton's Northern Ireland visit, Day Two

All the best photos from Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Northern Ireland visit, Day Two
All the best photos from Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Northern Ireland visit, Day Two

Kate Middleton Northern Ireland tour
© Twitter

Kate Middleton Northern Ireland tour

Prince William and Kate Middleton completed the second day of their royal tour of Northern Ireland after a busy day well-spent at Hillsborough Castle, Ballymena and St. Joseph’s SureStart Facility – a program that offers support to parents with children living in disadvantaged areas. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge kicked off their morning with a meeting with George Hamilton, Chief Constable of the Police of Northern Ireland, followed by a walkabout outside the Braid Arts Centre where they engaged with as many locals as possible before making their way into charity Cinemagic.

The day before, on the first day of their tour, William and Kate had an equally jam-packed day where they played soccer, stepped into a canoe and finished their day at a party in honor of Kate at the Empire Music Hall in Belfast. They even got a taste of the local beer!

Scroll through to see the best pictures of their second day in Northern Ireland.

 

First Engagement

William and Kate met with the Chief Constable of the Police of Northern Ireland and members of his force.

 

Photo: Twitter/@KensingtonRoyal

Prince William and Kate Middleton Northern Ireland tour
© Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton Northern Ireland tour

Meet and Greet

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge engaged with locals in Ballymena before entering charity Cinemagic. The children were happy to see them!

Kate Middleton Northern Ireland tour
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton Northern Ireland tour

A warm meeting

William and Kate were in high spirits as they made their way around the walkabout.

Kate Middleton Northern Ireland tour
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton Northern Ireland tour

Flowers for Kate

The Duchess of Cambridge was greeted with flowers from locals who were excited to meet her.

Kate Middleton Northern Ireland tour
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton Northern Ireland tour

Royal address

The 36-year-old royal introduced himself - informally, of course - to a large number of locals.

Kate Middleton Northern Ireland tour
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton Northern Ireland tour

Sensational in blue

Kate wore a stunning powder blue coat by Mulberry. She accessorized with navy heels and a matching clutch. 

Kate Middleton Northern Ireland tour
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton Northern Ireland tour

St. Joseph's primary school visit

At St. Joseph's, the royal couple met with families who come from disadvantaged areas. You can tell he is completely taken by the children there!

Kate Middleton Northern Ireland tour
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton Northern Ireland tour

Bonding time

The mom-of-three bonded with a sweet little boy from St. Joseph's Primary school.

