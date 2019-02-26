View 9 pics | Royals

Prince Harry turns hairstylist for Meghan Markle and more royal tour PDA moments

Prince Harry turns hairstylist for Meghan Markle and more royal tour PDA moments
Prince Harry turns hairstylist for Meghan Markle and more royal tour PDA moments

Does Meghan Markle's sweets table reveal her baby's gender?
Does Meghan Markle's sweets table reveal her baby's gender?
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Morocco
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Morocco

We all need a man like Prince Harry. The British royal proved he's the perfect gentleman on the last day of his royal tour of Morocco when he came to Meghan Markle's rescue and solved a hairstyling dilemma. The royal couple were touring crafts stalls run by social entrepreneurs in the Arabic country’s capital of Rabat, when the Duchess was gifted a necklace - but as the tradesman placed it around her neck, he trapped her sleek ponytail. before Meghan could even react, Harry lifted up her hair, smoothed it out and then gently patted her back.

The tender gesture is typical of the pair's relationship - they're not shy about showing affection to one another in public, and certainly don't shy away from hugging or holding hands. There were plenty of cute PDA moments during their three-day trip to Morocco - scroll down to see some of the best.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Morocco
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Morocco

Hands-on dad-to-be

Harry places a hand on his wife's back as she receives the gift. It's hard to imagine a more attentive spouse than the dad-to-be - who is sure to be hands-on in his parenting approach when baby Sussex makes his or her entrance.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Morocco
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Morocco

A royal cuddle

Meghan leans in close for a cuddle on day two of the tour as the pair watched some students play in a football match at the Lycée Collegial Le Grand Atlas. Though they did not participate - as they have at past athletic engagements - they met with some of the players afterwards.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Morocco
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Morocco

Protective Prince

Earlier that day the Duke put his arm protectively around his wife as she was given a henna flower tatoo her right hand in line with tradition to celebrate her pregnancy and bring luck for the baby. When the artwork was completed Meghan said, "That’s really lovely", and proudly showed it to her husband.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Morocco
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Morocco

A stolen glance

Meghan steals a look at her Prince as the pair begin day three of their tour with a visit to the stables at the Royal Moroccan Equestrian Club Dar Essalam where they learned about the center's programme to help support children with disabilities through equine therapy.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Morocco
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Morocco

Hand-in-hand

As they strolled around the facility the couple hardly let go of each other's hands for a moment.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Morocco
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Morocco

joking around

Later that day the couple were clearly having a blast as they hung out with local star, chef Moha Fedal, who hosts the North African version of Masterchef. At the Villa Des Ambassadeurs. Whatever Harry said, it certainly tickled Meghan's funny bone!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Morocco
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Morocco

A tender touch

The pair were lost in their own little world during a visit to a secondary school in Asni. It's clear to see how in tune they are with one another

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Morocco
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Morocco

Dinner date

Meghan turns to Harry with a meaningful glance as the pair chat to local children as they arrive for a glam evening reception at the British Residence in Rabat. Although it wasn't your average dinner date, the pair still manage to share moments you'd expect to see between any regular two people who are in love and enjoying each other's company on an evening out.

