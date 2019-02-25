View 12 pics | Royals

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pet horses and get cooking on final day in Morocco

...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pet horses and get cooking on final day in Morocco
You're reading

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pet horses and get cooking on final day in Morocco

1/12
Meghan Markle gives the Oscars red carpet a run for its money in dreamy Dior gown
Next

Meghan Markle gives the Oscars red carpet a run for its money in dreamy Dior gown
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Morocco
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Morocco

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s whistle-stop royal tour of Morocco wrapped up on Monday with a fun day of engagements that got underway during an encounter with some four-legged friends at the Royal Moroccan Equestrian Club Dar Essalam. Animal lover Meg was clearly in her element as she petted one of the center’s trusty steeds – who are part of a special programme to help support children with disabilities through equine therapy. The method – which coincidentally Selena Gomez is a big fan of uses interactions with horses to help promote emotional growth and communication skills in patients. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s final day in the Arabic country also included a cooking class – during which the VIP visitors were scheduled to watch children make a dish from the Grenfell cookbook championed by Meghan.

The previous evening the royal couple dazzled crowds at a reception hosted by the British Ambassador to Morocco at the British Residence in Rabat. Prince Harry and his pregnant wife spent the evening meeting influential Moroccan women and speaking to the nation's young entrepreneurs and disabled athletes.

Related: Meghan Markle gets a tattoo on second day in Morocco

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Morocco
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Morocco

Dressed-down Duchess

Meghan's look was a sharp contrast to the glam Dior gown she wore for the reception the night before. The American royal's attire was perfect for the equine outing, however, and she looked super cute to boot. The casual look consisted of a monochrome striped jersey, black jeans and matching boots.

Related: All the insider details from Meghan Markle's lavish New York baby shower

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Morocco
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Morocco

Hand-in-hand

The royal couple were as tactile as ever on their visit, and looked in high spirits as they strolled around the stables hand-in-hand.

Related: Meghan Markle borrows Queen Letizia's tiara for royal portrait

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Morocco
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Morocco

Loving looks

Meghan sneaks a look at her Prince as the couple meet staff and guests at the Royal Moroccan Equestrian Club Dar Essalam. The Duchess, who is well into her thirst trimester, was bright-eyed and fresh-faced - and if she was feeling any pregnancy fatigue she certainly wasn't showing it on Monday.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Morocco
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Morocco

Horse grooming

Meghan looks on with interest as she and Prince Harry watch a horse-grooming session at the club in the capital, Rabat, before watching a riding demonstration and meeting trainers and instructors.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Morocco
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Morocco

Villa Des Ambassadeurs

The next engagement of their final day took Harry and Meghan to the Villa Des Ambassadeurs. With the sun beating down, Meghan removed her coat to reveal her casual look of a striped top and black jeans.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Morocco
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Morocco

Picture perfect

The royal visitors were greeted by a group of local children, waving Union Jacks and Moroccan flags. The Duke and Duchess were presented with gifts including a painting which Meghan held up to inspect

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Morocco
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Morocco

A right royal welcome

Meghan was presented with a lovely bouquet of red roses and she and Harry were offered some luscious-looking dates.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Morocco
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Morocco

Master chef

The couple met local star, chef Moha Fedal, who hosts the North African version of Masterchef. At the Villa Des Ambassadeurs, he teaches traditional Moroccan cooking classes to children from underprivileged backgrounds in Rabat. "I hope to cook for you next time," the TV star told the couple. "You come with your baby to Marrakech next time." Meghan replied: "We would love to."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Morocco
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Morocco

Local delicacies

Self-confessed foodie Meghan, sampled some of the food including the pigeon pastilla Harry is so fond of. "It's delicious," Meghan said in French. The couple also got the chance to sample a spicy chickpea soup.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Morocco
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Morocco

Quick change

Meghan changed into a new outfit for the final engagement of the day. The former actress looked chic in a black, knee-skimming gown with a white jacket.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Morocco
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Morocco

Fluffy welcome committee

The royal visitors look amused to be met by a feline friend as they make their entrance. Meghan and Harry TRH saw traditional Moroccan arts and crafts on display in the walled public garden amid exotic plants, flowers and fruit trees at the Andalusian gardens.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries