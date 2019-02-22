View 5 pics | Royals

The best moments from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's special first day in Morocco

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry make stylish arrival in Morocco after delayed flight
© Getty Images

While you may have expected Oscars news to reign supreme over the weekend, the acclaimed ceremony had to share the spotlight with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Harry and his pregnant wife Meghan jetted off to Morocco on Saturday, Feburary 23, to begin an engagement-packed tour of the North African country. Of course, the photos from their first day did not dissapoint, providing a wonderful dose of royal eye candy for fans. Scroll through to see all the day one highlights!

 

Better late than never!

The dazzling duo arrived in Morocco on Saturday evening a little later than expected for their first day. According to Kensington Palace, their delayed Royal Air Maroc flight was late landing in the UK, pushing back their schedule by a couple of hours.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Morocco
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Morocco

Roll out the red carpet

Once they landed, Harry and Meghan were greeted by the British Ambassador of Morocco and his wife at Casablanca airport. The intention of the visit is to highlight Morocco's focus on women’s empowerment, girl's education, inclusivity, and the encouragement of social entrepreneurship.

Meghan Markle style
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle style

Red Hot Duchess

Pregnant Meghan was a lady in red as she touched down in Morocco alongside her sharply-dressed Duke. She stole the show as she stepped out of their ride in a va-va-voom red dress by Valentino. Meanwhile, Harry was suited up in his usual dapper fashion. He walked the red carpet alone so he could fulfill his duty of inspecting the guards of honor from the Auxiliary Forces. 

Click here for more details on Meghan's radiant look!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry meet Morocco royals
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry meet Morocco royals

A royal welcome

The British royalty then met Moroccan royalty: Crown Prince of Morocco, Moulay Hassan. They traveled to meet him and his famly at their royal residence, where they will stay as guests of Morocco’s King Mohammed VI in Rabat.

See another royal fashionista who recently wowed in Morocco

royal tour of morocco
© Getty Images

royal tour of morocco

A royal (and delicious) welcome

We're not sure if this fits the bill for the Duchess' pregnancy cravings, but her and Harry were greeted with a towering plate of a Moroccon delicacy upon arrival at the residence. The brunette beauty smiled politely, while Harry was pictured diving right!

 

Stay tuned for updates on their journey.

