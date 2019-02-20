Meghan Markle glams up for dinner in NYC with Serena Williams and friends

View Galleries
-
Meghan Markle's baby shower to be held today: Full details
The guests are in town, the presents have been delivered and everything is ready and in place for Meghan Markle's baby shower. Although it was...
-
From Soho to the Lower East Side: Meghan Markle's NYC favorites
-
Meghan Markle's star-studded (and BFF-filled!) baby shower guest list
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry expecting their first baby: full details
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have some happy news to share with the world – the couple is expecting their first baby. Kensington Palace has...
-
Meghan Markle is in NYC for her baby shower - details
For Meghan Markle, the countdown to the birth of her first baby has been packed with official engagements, giving us all a chance to watch her baby...