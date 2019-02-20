View 9 pics | Royals
Meghan Markle glams up for dinner in NYC with Serena Williams and friends

Meghan Markle glams up for dinner in NYC with Serena Williams and friends
Meghan Markle glams up for dinner in NYC with Serena Williams and friends

Prince Harry found the most adorable way to keep busy while Meghan's in NYC
Prince Harry found the most adorable way to keep busy while Meghan's in NYC
Meghan Markle and Markus Anderson
Meghan Markle and Markus Anderson

After a whirlwind day catching up with her closest pals, Meghan Markle kept the fun going on Tuesday evening as she glammed up for a night out on the town in New York. The heavily pregnant royal enjoyed a fancy dinner at Ralph Lauren’s restaurant The Polo Bar with her friends, including Jessica Mulroney and Serena Williams  - who is said to be hosting Meghan's baby shower on Wednesday at the Mark Hotel, on the Upper East Side.

Prince Harry’s wife looked excited as she arrived at the Manhattan eaterie, dressed to the nines for the occasion. Her outfit consisted of a navy Victoria Beckham coat – which she also gave an outing on Christmas Day – some Hatch maternity jeans, and Tamara Mellon boots in black. She accessorized with a Stella McCartney bag and wrapped up from the cold in a black scarf.

Waiting to escort her inside was Meghan’s close friend Markus Anderson – who has been in her inner circle for years and reportedly introduced her to her husband. Markus, the director of private members club Soho House – took her arm and led her inside, and with the guest of honor in the building, the celebrations could finally begin.

Meghan Markle baby shower

Meghan Markle baby shower

The Polo Club

If the 37-year-old was feeling any pregnancy fatigue she certainly wasn't showing it as she arrived at the Polo Club. Meghan is said to have arrived at approximately 7.30pm to join her group of besties.

baby-shower-meghan-grosby4-
baby-shower-meghan-grosby4-

Glam make-up

Meghan went for a bolder look for the glitzy night out than the natural make-up she usually favors. She rocked a smokey eye shadow and gave her pregnancy glow a little enhancement with some bronzer and highlighter.

serena-williams
serena-williams

Serena Williams

The Duchess' BFF Serena arrives for the fancy dinner. She is said to be co-hosting Meghan's baby shower on Wednesday with help from Meghan Clooney, who is also in Meghan's inner circle.

Jessica Mulroney

Jessica Mulroney

Jessica Mulroney

The guests at the evening dinner also included Meghan's Canadian stylist friend Jessica Mulroney, who has been helping the royal with her outfit choices for several years.

Meghan baby shower
Meghan baby shower

A stylish catch-up day in the Big Apple

Meghan had begun the day with a catch up with her group. She wore a stunning vintage coat by Courreges, from 1965. She is thought to have picked it from her favorite boutique, William Vintage. She also carried a tote bag by Carolina Herrera, and wore Le Specs sunglasses.

Meghan Markle and Abigail Spencer
Meghan Markle and Abigail Spencer

lunch with Abigail Spencer

The Duchess took the chance to spend some quality time with her co-star from her Suits days, Abigail Spencer. The galpals went for lunch at the Surrey Hotel, spending two hours chatting away over food before heading back to the Mark Hotel.

baby-gift-grosby
baby-gift-grosby

A gift arrives for the mom-to-be

Meghan was inundated with cards and presents at the Mark Hotel on the Upper East Side - including this rather sizable gift. a giant crib from babyletto! The Hudson 3-in-1 convertible crib was carefully packaged in its box and was delivered to the hotel on Tuesday morning.

Meghan Markle baby shower flowers

Meghan Markle baby shower flowers

Flowers arrive at the Mark Hotel

Supplies arriving at the hotel early Tuesday morning also included bouquets of pink blooms. Is the color scheme a clue to baby's gender? Only time will tell.

