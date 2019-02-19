View 6 pics | Royals

From Soho to the Lower East Side: Meghan Markle's NYC favorites

From Soho to the Lower East Side: Meghan Markle's NYC favorites
From Soho to the Lower East Side: Meghan Markle's NYC favorites

Meghan Markle is in NYC for her baby shower - details
Meghan Markle is in NYC for her baby shower - details
Lauduree Bakery NYC

Meghan Markle may have been California raised and a working girl in Toronto, but prior to becoming a royal, New York City had her heart! The Duchess of Sussex reportedly made a secret trip to the Big Apple over the President’s Day weekend. It was the first trip back for the royal, who is expecting her first child with husband Prince Harry in two months, since her royal wedding on May 19.

During her stay, the 37-year-old got in some quality time with her close friends who live stateside. NYC is the perfect place for the royal to have her first trip back to the states. Meghan spent time eating, taking in the sites and sharing experiences with friends while in the city.

In 2015, the creator of The Tig took to her blog to open up about her love of the city. Scroll through to look back at some of Meghan’s favorite NYC hotspots.

 

Ladurée

Meghan and a couple members of her girl squad hit up this sweet destination during her recent trip to NYC. It was reported that the Duchess and her friends snacked on the Soho hotspot’s famed macaroons and sipped tea.

It’s no surprise that the space is one of the royal’s favs. The themed tea room and private spaces are perfect for low-profile moments.

Photo: Instagram/@laudureeUS

The Ludlow hotel

The Ludlow Hotel

Meghan fell fast and hard for the hotel after she was introduced to the property’s owner. While operating her lifestyle blog, The Tig, Meghan used the space for a NYC-themed photo shoot.

The 37-year-old commended the spot for it’s “perfectly style rooms” and “welcoming lounge.”

Photo: Instagram/@ludlowhotelnyc

Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle broadway

Broadway

A lady of the theatre! Just like any other NYC visitor, Meghan’s trips into town wouldn’t be complete without a show. The Duchess often joined friends for dinner and a show.

One of her favorites stops was the Richard Rogers theatre, home to Hamilton – which Meghan has seen with her BFF Priyanka Chopra and husband Prince Harry.

Photo: Instagram/@priyankachopra

The Bowery Hotel

The Bowery Hotel

In her Suits days, the Duchess of Sussex spent quality time with friends, castmates and other celebs clinking glasses and enjoying the nightlife inside (and on the balcony) of this Lower East Side gem.

According to the Duchess, the Bowery is “one of the most down to earth properties you could dream of.”

Photo: Instagram/@boweryhotel

Meghan Markle reformation

Reformation

She’s got style and grace, that’s why Reformation is one of her favorite NYC locations. Meghan wrote about the shop on the Tig. The LA-based brand is eco-friendly and right on par with her sense of casual style.

Although she is now a resident of London, Meghan hasn’t said goodbye to the brand. Since becoming a royal, Meghan has worn pieces by the clothing line during various engagements.

Photo: Instagram/@reformation

The Fat Radish

The Fat Radish

It’s no surprise Meghan’s adjustment to life in London was smooth. The Duchess called British eatery, The Fat Radish one of her favorite places to eat.

The former actress wasn’t just impressed with the cuisine, but got a laugh at the name. It was the “Happy, bright vibe” that kept her going back for brunch again and again.

Photo: Instagram/@thefatradish

