Check out the dazzling jewels the Princes have given Meghan and Kate

Kate Middleton wows in dusty pink Gucci gown at '100 Women in Finance' gala
Kate Middleton wows in dusty pink Gucci gown at '100 Women in Finance' gala
© Getty Images

At the heart of the world's most fascinating love stories are the fabulous gems given by Princes and Kings to the mesmerizing women they wooed and won over. This month's issue of HOLA! USA features a closer look at the amazing gifts of jewelry given to royals like Queen Elizabeth, Princess Grace, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton. Here we give you just a glimpse of the treasures included in the magazine, with an up close look at the gifts given to the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge from their respective Princes, Harry and William, in the name of amor.

 

Cartier... para siempre

 

Prince Harry and Meghan are the royal poster couple for romance. And since their wedding the former TV star’s jewelry box has been full of Cartier – Meghan owns two pairs of earrings and a bracelet that formed part of her trousseau. Here you can see the bracelet glitter in the sun on the couple's post-nuptial carriage ride.

© Getty Images

Princess Diana's aquamarine ring

 

One of the Duchess of Sussex's favorite wedding gifts from Harry is an Asprey emerald-cut aquamarine cocktail ring, priceless because it once belonged to his beloved mother Diana. The new royal showed it off for the first time on her wedding day, as she and Harry headed off to their reception in style.

© Getty Images

Diana's iconic sapphire

 

Of course, the iconic Princess Diana's most famous sparkler is the engagement ring worn by her other daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton. Prince William presented Kate with the sapphire beauty when he popped the question while on safari in Africa. 

© Getty Images

Something bleu

 

There's more than one something blue! To go with the gorgeous sapphire ring, Prince William gave Kate a Cartier Ballon Bleu watch, featuring bright blue hands. The luxurious timepiece, which the Duchess has been seen wearing to a number of royal engagements both in Great Britain and abroad, retails at more than $6,000.

© Getty Images

The gift of life

 

It’s also thought that he marked the birth of Prince Louis with the gift of a ring set with a large citrine, a stone which is said to represent new life. Here Duchess Kate is wearing the giant rock – with a matching yellow dress! – to watch the Wimbledon tennis championship in London.

For more on royal jewelry... Can't get enough of these jaw-dropping jewels? Check out the full feature on Meghan, Kate and more – including Princess Charlene of Monaco and Argentinian royal Queen Maxima of the Netherlands – in this month’s edition of HOLA! USA, available to subscribers now and hitting newsstands on February 15

