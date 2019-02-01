View 8 pics | Royals

Prince Charles, Princess Madeleine and more royals who have written books

Prince Charles, Princess Madeleine and more royals who have written books
Prince Charles, Princess Madeleine and more royals who have written books

Princess Madeleine of Sweeden
Princess Madeleine of Sweeden

Behind the palace doors these royals have put pen to paper and created some very interesting literary works. On time of attending engagements and events for various patronages, these royals have put their creative minds on display for the world to see.

Prince Charles has written various books on his interest from nature to climate change. Queen Rania of Jordan has written multiple children’s books – inspired by her children and her late father-in-law.

Charlotte Casiraghi’s book gives a look inside of the human mind. The latest royal to join the club is Princess Madeleine of Sweden, who announced that she has written a children’s book in conjunction with her foundation. Scroll ahead to see more royals who have attend author to their resume.

 

Princess Madeleine of Sweden

This one is for the kids. The Swedish royal penned a book with an inspiring message. The mother-of-three is author of the children’s book, Stella och hemligheten, which translates to Stella and the Secret.

 

Madeleine took to her Instagram to give a little background of the book. “I’m very excited to finally share with you a book which will hopefully show children how important it is to stand up for themselves and to tell someone when something doesn’t feel right.”

 

Madeleine, who is mother to four-year-old Leonore, Nicolas, three and ten-month-old Adrienne, released the book in conjunction with the World Childhood Foundation.

Prince Charles

The Prince of Wales has written a host of books. The Queen’s oldest son has expressed his interest in climate change, the environment and his views of the world. The 70-year-old royal has chosen to write about those things through the years.

 

His latest book Climate Change, which was published in 2017, was written with environmentalist Tony Juniper and climate scientist Dr. Emily Shuckhurgh. The book dives into the history and the danger of global warming.

Queen Rania Book
Queen Rania Book

Queen Rania of Jordan

Rania has written three children’s books. Her most recent work, The Sandwich Swap is inspired by her children, and tells the story of two best friends who learn to overcome each other’s differences.

Rania is also author of Eternal Beauty, and The King’s Gift, which tells the story of King Hussein.

Princess Märtha Louise of Norway

Märtha is the author of two books with two very different backgrounds. Her first published work was the children’s book Why Kings and Queens Don’t Wear Crowns. The fairytale is based on her grandfather, King Olav V, when he moved to Norway from Denmark.

 

The touching tale was released as a picture book in Norway, before it was released as a children’s book in the United States. Märtha also co-wrote The Spiritual Password, a self-help book with Elisabeth Nordeng.

Charlotte Casiraghi Archipel des passions

Charlotte Casiraghi

Charlotte wrote a philosophy book Archipel des passions, with her philosophy professor Robert Maggiori. The 32-year-old was inspired to put the pen to paper and write, after having a discussion with the scholar about the passions that drive them.

The book covers topics from sensitivity, boundaries (or the absence of boundaries), logic, confusion and much more. Unfortunately, the book only comes in French.

Earl of Snowden

The Earl of Snowden

The Earl is something of an expert when it comes to furniture, the proof is in her three books on the subject. After founding his Linley furniture company, David decided to write literature of the top.

The Earl published Classical Furniture in 1993, followed by Extraordinary Furniture in 1996. David also shared tips of on interior design in his book Design and Detail in the Home.

Queen Noor of Jordan

Queen Noor of Jordan

The Queen, born Lis Najeeb Halaby, wrote about her life as a royal in her autobiography, Leap of Faith: Memoirs of an Unexpected Life.

 

The book explores over 30 years of her life as she watched some of the biggest world leaders, including her late husband King Hussein, navigate the world stage.

Princess Michael of Kent

Princess Michael of Kent

Princess Michael has had a long career as an author. The Queen’s cousin has written a total of seven books. Lady Gabriella Windsor’s mother has written three non-fiction works and three historical novels set in the 15h century.

