King Felipe turns 51: See the best family photos with Queen Letizia and daughters
Princess Leonor birth
© Getty Images

Princess Leonor birth

King Felipe VI of Spain celebrates his 51st birthday on January, 30th, 2019 and in honor of his 51st trip around the sun, we’ve compiled a list of his best family photos alongside his wife, Queen Letizia and two daughters, Princess Leonor, 13 and Infanta Sofia, 11. The Spanish royal married his wife and former journalist, Queen Letizia on May 22, 2004.

 

At the time, Felipe remained under the title of Prince Felipe of Asturias, but in 2014, his father, King Juan Carlos I’s reign came to an end, passing the Spanish throne on to Felipe as the new King of Spain and Letizia as the Queen. In their soon-to-be 15 years of marriage their royal family has grown from two to four in which they have spent special family moments. From fun ski trips in Jaca to museum visits in Mallorca, see all their best family photos.

 

First Born

King Felipe and Queen Letizia were prince and princess when they welcomed their first child, Princess Leonor in 2005.

king felipe, queen letizia and daughters
© Getty Images

king felipe, queen letizia and daughters

Family of Four

Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia pose in an early family photo with their parents.

king felipe and family
© Getty Images

king felipe and family

Early Memories

The King and his wife caught in a sweet family moment with their two daughters.

spanish royals christmas card
© Getty Images

spanish royals christmas card

Christmas 2017

The Spanish royals wished everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year with their Royal Christmas card of 2017.

king felipe and family ski trip
© Grosby Group

king felipe and family ski trip

Ski Trip

Ready, set, ski! The foursome enjoyed a private skiing trip in Jaca, Spain back in 2017.

king felipe and family
© Getty Images

king felipe and family

Family Pic

The King posed with his parents, Queen Letizia and two daughters after attending Easter Sunday Mass. 2018

king felipe and family lunch
© Getty Images

king felipe and family lunch

Lunch Time

The Spanish monarch and his girls gathered for lunch in celebration of this 50th birthday.

royal christmas 2018
© Getty Images

royal christmas 2018

Christmas ‘18

The Royal Christmas card of 2018 featured the Spanish royals with a gorgeous scenic background while on their trip to Asturias.

king felipe and family vaction
© Getty Images

king felipe and family vaction

Family Trip

The entire family attended the 37th Copa del Rey Mapfre sailing cup in Palma de Mallorca.

king felipe and family and mallorca
© Getty Images

king felipe and family and mallorca

Mallorca

The royal couple and their daughters spent quality family time as they visited the Can Prunera Museum in Palma de Mallorca.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

