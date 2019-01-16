View 9 pics | Royals

See how much these royals have changed in 10 years

See how much these royals have changed in 10 years
See how much these royals have changed in 10 years

Queen Letizia
© Getty Images

Queen Letizia

Sure we've seen the best celebrity #10yearchallenge pictures, but wouldn't it be great if the royals got in on the fun too? To quench your royal thirst, we've compiled and made our own #10yearchallenge photos starring our favorite Dukes, Queens and Duchesses (and especially our Latinx royals). From Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to King Felipe and Queen Letizia, these sovereigns have changed a lot in the last decade. Scroll through and enjoy the flashback!

Queen Letizia

Ten years later and Queen Letizia is still as elegant as ever. Since 2009, she's gone from an award-winning journalist for CNN+ to becoming the Queen of Spain. After Juan Carlos I abdicated in 2014, her mother-in-law Queen Sofia passed down the crown to Letizia. She still rocks a shoulder-length do (and tiara) like no other and together with her husband, King Felipe, she is raising two beautiful daughters—Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia, the future of the Spanish monarchy.

King Felipe
© Getty Images

King Felipe

King Felipe

The biggest change for King Felipe in the last ten years was when he officially became the King of Spain in 2014 after his father Juan Carlos I abdicated. Another notable change is King Felipe's salt n' pepper beard. Other than that, he is still happily married to Letizia Ortiz, the former award-winning CNN+ journalist and the current Queen of Spain. The royal couple has two lovely daughters together—Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía.

Queen Sofia
© Getty Images

Queen Sofia

Queen Sofia

In 2009, Queen Sofia was still serving as the Spanish Queen until her husband Juan Carlos I abdicated the throne in 2014. Today, she still dons her iconic short bob. 

King Juan Carlos I
© Getty Images

King Juan Carlos I

Juan Carlos I

In 2009, Juan Carlos I was still king and ruler of the Spanish monarchy, but in 2014 he abdicated the throne, giving way to his son King Felipe and the next generation of Spanish royals.

Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia
© Getty Images

Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia

Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia

The daughters of King Felipe and Queen Letizia have grown up gracefully in the public eye. Ten years ago, they were matching in pink dresses and today the two are starting to find their own paths. Princess Leonor (in red) is the eldest daughter and heir to the Spanish throne. 11-year-old Infanta Sofia is two years younger.

Kate Middleton
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton

Ten years ago, Kate Middleton was Prince William's girlfriend who would cheer him on during polo matches. When she wasn't doing that, you could find her working as an accessory buyer at British luxury line Jigsaw. After an engagement in 2010 and a fairytale wedding in 2011, she is now the Duchess of Cambridge, mom to three adorable childrenPrince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis—and has become a royal fashion icon. And she still knows how wear a pair of jeans in any occasion.

Prince William
© Getty Images

Prince William

Prince William

Ten years later and Prince William still looks as dashing as ever. Since 2009, he's graduated and received his RAF wings, become an air force pilot with the East Anglan Air Ambulance and has had three children with his wife the Duchess of Cambridge.

Meghan Markle
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's transformation is #goals. In 2009, she had stints in several television shows like Fringe and CSI, but it was in 2011 that the former actress landed her famous role as Rachel Zane in Suits. Since then, Meghan has had a whirlwind romance with Prince Harry, a spectacular royal wedding, and now she's expecting her first child as the Duchess of Sussex. 

Prince Harry
© Getty Images

Prince Harry

Prince Harry

Ten years ago, Prince Harry was in full army mode. He was deployed to Afghanistan and had just broken things off with his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy. Now, the Duke of Sussex is happily married to Meghan Markle and the two are expecting their first baby together this spring. Oh, and he's also said hola to a bearded look. 

