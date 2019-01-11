View Galleries
-
Crown Princess Victoria opens up about battling anorexia and anxiety
In a candid new interview, Crown Princess Victoria opened up about her harsh battles with anorexia, dyslexia and anxiety. On SVT, her country’s...
-
Crown Princess Victoria on those precious moments with her kids and turning 40
Balancing motherhood and a career can be just as challenging when you’re the heir to a European monarchy. In a new interview with Swedish National...
-
Sting honored by Swedish royals at Polar Music Prize ceremony
Less than two months after meeting the legendary rock band KISS, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel rubbed elbows with another music icon —...
-
Swedish palace releases gorgeous new photos of Crown Princess Victoria ahead of birthday
The Swedish palace published five stunning new portraits of Crown Princess Victoria on Friday. Taken by Stockholm based photographer Erika Gerdemark,...
-
Prince Oscar is spitting image of Princess Estelle from 2013 meeting with Sweden's hockey team
There’s no denying Prince Oscar of Sweden is his sister Princess Estelle's mini-me. The one-year-old royal was the spiting image of his big...