Crown Princess Victoria goes from glam to camo at Armed Forces visit - see the pics!

Crown Princess Victoria goes from glam to camo at Armed Forces visit - see the pics!
Crown Princess Victoria goes from glam to camo at Armed Forces visit - see the pics!

On Wednesday (January 9), Crown Princess Victoria attended the Life Guard in Kungsängen, the largest unit of the Swedish Armed forces. During her visit, the 41-year-old heir to the Swedish throne took part in several demanding activities, like testing and operating a military robot (yes, a real robot!) and witnessing a presentation by the battalion's dogs (which actually may have been more cute than demanding).

The Crown Princess' visit was profound evidence of just how effortlessly cool she is. She's the epitome of a well-rounded gal. She effortlessly rocks the tiara look. Her winter-wear is absolutely perfect. But besides looking royally-ready all the time, the Swedish princess also has an adventurous side to her. Observe the stunning tranformation Princess Victoria undergoes: from donning a classic tiara at royal galas to sporting full-blown camo gear when dropping in at a military base.

On December 10 of last year, Crown Princess Victoria looked stunning in her royal getup. She wore a color-block dress that featured a pink strapless top, gold sash and silver skirt. But most noticeable was the Swedish royal's Connaught Tiara, which has special meaning for Princess Victoria’s mother: Queen Silvia wore this piece for her first public tiara appearance at her pre-wedding gala.

This isn't the first time the heir to the Swedish throne paid a visit to her country's largest military base, but it is the first time she operated a new military robot. She got the chance to see first-hand how Robot 57 (a light-weight armored defense robot simulator) works.

Another memorable dress the Crown Princess wore was the emerald green gown she donned during a royal state banquet at Stockholm palace. The stunning dress was paired with a glittering tiara and jewels. 

During her military visit, the Crown Princess also learned about the 13th security battalion, a part of the Swedish Armed Forces that focuses on discovering and combating security-threatening activities on both a national and international level. 

And the best part? She also received a presentation from the battalion’s dogs!

