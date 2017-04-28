View 33 pics | Royals

Prince William and Kate Middleton: Eight years after saying 'I do'

date 2017-04-28
Prince William and Kate Middleton: Eight years after saying 'I do'

© Getty Images

It’s been eight years since Prince William and Kate Middleton became the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. On April 29, 2011, the royal couple tied the knot, and since then, their family has grown from two to five. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were each welcomed into the world with much rejoicing. Scroll through the gallery to relive moments from their wedding day up to the present.

Photo: Getty Images 

Decked out in their army uniforms, Prince William and best man Prince Harry arrived together at Westminster Abbey.

Photo: Getty Images

Maid-of-honor Pippa Middleton kept her eyes on the page boys and flower girls.

Photo: Getty Images

Fans got a first look at the bride as she waved to the crowd while riding in the back of a Rolls Royce Phantom VI.

Photo: Getty Images

English designer Sarah Burton, creative director of Alexander McQueen, designed the show-stopping bridal gown that Kate chose for her royal nuptials.

Photo: Getty Images

Kate’s sister and maid of honor, Pippa, held the nine-foot train as the bride-to-be walked into the Abbey. It was Pippa’s grand debut as the world’s most famous sister that caught the attention of many.

Photo: Getty Images

Kate’s proud father, Michael Middleton, walked her down the aisle inside Westminster Abbey.

Photo: Getty Images

The blushing bride beamed at the two most important men in her life.

Photo: Getty Images

The couple exchanged vows, promising to love one another for better or for worse, for richer or poorer, in sickness and in health, for as long as they both shall live.

Photo: Getty Images

Prince William presented his bride with a ring.

Photo: Getty Images

Just married! William, Kate, Pippa and Harry passed the royal family as they left the altar.

Photo: Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for the first time as husband and wife.

Photo: Getty Images

The Queen was surrounded by members of the royal family following the marriage of her grandson and granddaughter-in-law.

Photo: Getty Images

The newlyweds took a quick trip in the 1902 State Landau carriage along the Processional Route to Buckingham Palace while waving at the cheering crowds.

Photo: Getty Images

Like a true prince, William lovingly helped his new bride out of the carriage.

Photo: Getty Image

The wedding party headed over to Buckingham Palace to continue the celebrations.

Photo: Getty Images

The happy couple and their jubilant families took their places on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Photo: Getty Images

Following a tradition started by William's parents, the royal couple delighted fans by kissing on the balcony.

Photo: Getty Images

Putting their own spin on the tradition, the pair kissed again to cheers from the crowd.

Photo: Getty Images

Kate tried to cheer up an unimpressed flowergirl, five-year-old Grace Van Cutsem, who wasn’t used to so much noise. The little girl became one of the most famous figures from the wedding, earning her own meme.

Photo: Getty Images

With one final look back at their adoring public, the Duke and Duchess left the balcony.

Photo: Getty Images

Pippa left by carriage to head to Buckingham Palace with the flower girls after the wedding.

Photo: Getty Images

Kate greeted guests at a reception after the wedding.

Photo: Getty Images

And they're off! The modern pair chose to drive their own getaway car on the road to their new life together.

Photo: Getty Images

William at the wheel and his new wife by his side.

Photo: Getty Images

William and Kate with their pageboys and flower girls (clockwise from bottom right) Margarita Armstrong-Jones, Eliza Lopes, Grace van Cutsem, Louise Windsor, Tom Pettifer, William Lowther-Pinkerton. The photo was taken in the throne room at Buckingham Palace.

Photo: AFP PHOTO/HUGO BURNAND/CLARENCE HOUSE

The newlyweds and their wedding party posed for the official portait. Front row, left to right: Grace van Cutsem, Eliza Lopes, Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth II, Margarita Armstrong-Jones, Louise Windsor, William Lowther-Pinkerton. Back row, left to right: Tom Pettifer, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince Harry, Michael Middleton, Carole Middleton, James Middleton and Pippa Middleton.

Photo: AFP PHOTO/HUGO BURNAND/CLARENCE HOUSE

Kate Middleton pregnant
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton pregnant

Two years after marrying Prince William, Kate Middleton becomes pregnant for the first time. Gorgeous Kate appeared radiant during this important time in their lives.

Prince George birth
© Getty Images

Prince George birth

William and Kate’s first child, Prince George Alexander Louis, was born on July 22, 2013. The couple paused on the steps of Lindo Wingo so the world could catch a glimpse of their newborn prince.

Prince George and Prince William
© Getty Images

Prince George and Prince William

Their little boy became an instant sensation around the world.

Princess Charlotte born
© Getty Images

Princess Charlotte born

Their second child, Princess Charlotte, was born on May 2, 2015, making them a happy family of four.

Cambridge family picture
© Matt Porteous

Cambridge family picture

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have brightened the lives of their parents, grandparents and great grandparents. 

Prince Louis, who just celebrated his first birthday on April 23, 2019, is the youngest of the British royals. However, his cousin, baby Sussex, will soon beat him the title.

Photo: Matt Porteous

