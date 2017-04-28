Prince William and Kate Middleton: Eight years after saying 'I do'

View Galleries
Meghan Markle describes her perfect Kennedy-inspired wedding dress
With her royal wedding officially set for May 2018, Meghan Markle may be turning to a famous bride for bridal inspiration. During a 2016 interview...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new wedding details emerge ahead of first official outing together
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will tie the knot at a special venue. The newly engaged pair are set to wed at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged
The world’s most eligible bachelor is officially off the market! Prince Harry has announced his engagement to American actress Meghan Markle, who is...
Did you notice the similarities between first birthday shots of Louis, Charlotte and George?
Prince Louis' official birthday portraits have been released in honor of his milestone year! In the photos, taken by mom Kate Middleton at the...
Always a scout: All the best pics from Kate Middleton's fun day outdoors