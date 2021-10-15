What Princess Charlotte says about unicorns

If you ask Princess Charlotte, unicorns do in fact exist. On Friday, Prince William conducted his first Instagram Q&A on The Earthshot Prize, during which he was questioned about the mythical creature. “Are unicorns real?” one curious social media user asked the future King.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s daughter is a fan of unicorns

“Well, I think if you talk to my daughter she’d say they were real,” the Duke of Cambridge answered.

He added, “Obviously it’s a trade secret, so I can’t possibly comment.”

Princess Charlotte is known for her love of the magical creature. During an engagement back in 2019, William said, “My daughter loves unicorns. Loves them. Very cool.”

Prince William answered questions about The Earthshot Prize on Instagram

The revelation came shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s daughter attended her first day of school at Thomas’s Battersea sporting a unicorn keychain on her backpack. Earlier that year, the young Princess was also spotted at a charity polo match carrying a unicorn purse, while playing with a polo mallet.