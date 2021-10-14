Prince William says his and Kate’s son Prince Louis ‘lives outside’

Prince Louis shares his parents’ love for the outdoors! The Duke of Cambridge spoke about his three-year-old son, as well as Prince George, eight, and Princess Charlotte, six, in a special episode of BBC’s Newscast. During the interview ahead of the first-ever Earthshot Prize Awards, the dad of three was asked if his oldest child has started asking questions about the resources he uses and his impact on the planet.

©Kensington Palace/Will Warr



Prince William said that his and Kate’s youngest child enjoys playing outside

“He is acutely aware, more so than the other two at the moment,” William said of George. “Charlotte is still a little bit young. She’s still not quite sure. And actually, Louis just enjoys playing outside the whole time. He lives outside.”

The Duke added, “But I think it is slowly dawning on them that these things matter. But I think when you’re that young, you just want to have fun and enjoy it. And I feel bad. I don’t want to give them the burden of that worry.”

In 2020, ﻿Prince William launched the Earthshot Prize, which was designed to incentivize change and help repair the planet over the next ten years. “I want the things that I’ve enjoyed, the outdoor life and nature and the environment, I want that to still be there for not just my children, but everyone else’s children,” the future King stressed in his new interview.

©Getty Images



Prince William spoke about his three kids in a new interview with BBC Newscast

“If we’re not careful we’re robbing from our children’s future. What we do now. And I think that’s not fair,” he continued. “And so I’m trying to use my little bit of influence, my little bit of profile to highlight some incredible people doing amazing things and will genuinely help fix some of these problems.”

Much like her husband and son Louis, the Duchess of Cambridge is also a fan of the outdoors. Last year on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, Kate said that she is happy when she is with her “family outside in the countryside and we’re all filthy dirty.”