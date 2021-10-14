Prince William reveals what recently ‘annoyed’ Prince George

Prince George is already helping save the planet, one piece of litter at a time! During a special episode of BBC Newscast, Prince William revealed that his eight-year-old son, who is a student at Thomas’s Battersea, has gone litter picking at school, but recently found himself “annoyed” by the waste that returned the following day.

“George at school recently has been doing litter picking and I didn’t realize, but talking to him the other day, he was already showing that he was getting a bit confused and a bit sort of annoyed by the fact they went out litter picking one day and then the very next day, they did the same route, same time and pretty much all the same litter they picked up [was] back again,” the Duke of Cambridge told presenter Adam Fleming.

“And I think that for him he was trying to understand how and where it all came from,” William continued. “He couldn‘t understand, he’s like, ‘Well, we cleaned this. Why has it not gone away?’”

The Duke noted that his father, Prince Charles, talked about climate change “very early on before anyone else thought it was a topic.” “He’s had a really rough ride on that, and I think he’s been proven to have been well ahead of the curve. Well beyond his time in warning about some of these dangers,” William said of his dad.

The Duke added, “And you know, for me, it would be an absolute disaster if George is sat here talking to you or your successor, Adam, you know in like 30 years’ time, whatever, still saying the same thing because by then [it] will be too late.”

Prince William’s interview, which was recorded a few days after the James Bond movie premiere, was released ahead of Sunday’s first-ever Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony. The Duchess of Cambridge is slated to present at the star-studded ceremony in London. The Earthshot Prize, created by Prince William and the Royal Foundation, was designed to incentivize change and help repair the planet over the next ten years.

“I want the things that I’ve enjoyed, the outdoor life and nature and the environment, I want that to still be there for not just my children, but everyone else’s children,” William told Adam. “If we’re not careful we’re robbing from our children’s future. What we do now. And I think that’s not fair. And so I’m trying to use my little bit of influence, my little bit of profile to highlight some incredible people doing amazing things and will genuinely help fix some of these problems.”