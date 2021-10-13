New mom Princess Beatrice is all smiles out with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice looked radiant as she and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi stepped out on Wednesday. The glowing new mom, 33, and property specialist paid a visit to Ned’s Club Lounge at the Frieze London Art Fair. Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter was dressed for fall wearing a stylish camel coat, black tights and booties.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi visited Ned’s Club Lounge at the Frieze London Art Fair on Oct. 13

Beatrice was all smiles posing for a picture next to her husband during the outing, which came less than a month after the arrival of their first child together. The couple’s baby girl Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi was born on Sept. 18 at London’s Chelsea and Westminster Hospital. Following her birth, Buckingham Palace released a statement noting that the Princess and Edoardo were “looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf.” Edo shares his son, nicknamed Wolfie, with his ex Dara Huang.

The pair officially announced their daughter’s name earlier this month with a photo of Sienna’s footprints. “We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna,” Beatrice and Edo said in a statement.

The couple was spotted out on a stroll with their daughter last week. Edo was pictured pushing his little girl’s stroller, while Beatrice walked beside them. Sarah Ferguson recently gushed over her newborn granddaughter at HELLO!’s Inspiration Awards, saying that Sienna is “very, very beautiful.”