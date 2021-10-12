Princess Eugenie celebrates anniversary with never-before-seen photo from royal wedding

It’s been three years since Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel. The 31-year-old royal celebrated her third wedding anniversary on Tuesday, Oct. 12, with a previously unseen photo from her wedding day. “Happy Anniversary my love,” Eugenie sweetly captioned the picture. “3 years today!!”

The Princess is seen in the photo dancing with Jack, while wearing her wedding reception gown, which was designed by Zac Posen. The American designer reacted to the post commenting, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Eugenie changed into the blush dress for the private evening reception at Royal Lodge. For the ceremony earlier in the day, the bride wore a dress designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, who founded the British based label Peter Pilotto.

This year marks Eugenie and Jack’s first anniversary as parents. The couple welcomed their first child, son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, on Feb. 9. August gained a little cousin last month with the arrival of aunt Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s daughterSienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi.

Jack and Eugenie tied the knot at St. George’s Chapel on October 12, 2018

In note published by Good Housekeeping in September, Sarah Ferguson expressed her pride in her daughters Eugenie and Beatrice and called her ﻿sons-in-law “magnificent.” She penned, “From the time you were wee tots, you made my life complete. I look at how full of humility, laughter and joy you are in your hearts, and I marvel at you both. Now, in you as mothers, I see strength, courage and steadfastness, integrity and goodness, and the way you embrace every challenge and moment. It is an extraordinary feeling when your child becomes a mother.”

Sarah continued, “Suddenly my little girlies have their own little ones ... such a feeling to get used to. But if I do cry or tear up as you drive away, it is only because I am so proud of you. It has been just us for 33 years, but now you are creating your own families, and I couldn’t be happier for you both and my magnificent sons-in-law, Jack and Edo.”