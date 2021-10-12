Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have exciting new roles

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry can add impact partners to their resume! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced on Tuesday their new “impact partnership” with tech-driven asset manager Ethic. “When we invest in each other we change the world… Be it through the investment of time (as with mentoring), investment in community (as with volunteering), or the investment of funds (for those who have the means to), our choices—of how and where we put our energy—define us as a global community,” a statement on the Sussexes’ Archewell website reads.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a new partnership with Ethic

“We believe it’s time for more people to have a seat at the table when decisions are made that impact everyone. We want to rethink the nature of investing to help solve the global issues we all face. Our impact partnership with Ethic is one of the ways we put our values in action,” the statement concludes.

In an interview with the New York Times’ DealBook, Meghan revealed that she and Harry were introduced to Ethic by friends. The couple, who are no longer working members of the British royal family, became investors in Ethic earlier this year and also have investments managed by the firm.

“From the world I come from, you don’t talk about investing, right?” Meghan told DealBook. “You don’t have the luxury to invest. That sounds so fancy.”

“My husband has been saying for years, ‘Gosh, don’t you wish there was a place where if your values were aligned like this, you could put your money to that same sort of thing?’” the Duchess added.

According to the NYT, the couple hopes their involvement will “democratize investing” and make especially younger individuals “more deliberate in their choices and conscious of investing in sustainable companies.”

The Duke and Duchess ‘share a lot of values’ with Ethic

“You already have the younger generation voting with their dollars and their pounds, you know, all over the world when it comes to brands they select and choose from,” Harry said. The Duke also suggested that doing the same with investments was a natural extension.