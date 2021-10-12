Spanish royal family celebrates National Day without Princess Leonor

Since their father became King in 2014,Infanta Sofia and Princess Leonor have appeared together on Spain’s National Day. However, Sofia, 14, did not have her big sister by her side at this year’s celebration.

©Getty Images



Infanta Sofia celebrated National Day with her mom and dad on Oct. 12

Queen Letizia, King Felipe and their youngest daughter—all sporting face masks—stepped out to celebrate National Day on Oct. 12 in Madrid. The royal trio presided over the solemn act of homage to the National Flag and the military parade.

Letizia wore a sophisticated powder blue belted dress from María Barragán and completed her look with a polished ponytail for the occasion. Sofia, who styled her long tresses down, opted for a Claudie Pierlot Paris dress teamed with Bobo´s flats.

Leonor, 15, was absent from the festivities on Tuesday because she is currently studying at the UWC Atlantic College in Wales. The Spanish Princess’ parents and younger sister were on hand to say goodbye to her at the airport before she left Spain in August to begin her two-year course at the school.

©Getty Images



Princess Leonor, who is studying in Wales, did not join her parents and sister at the celebrationin Madrid

The Spanish Royal House announced in February that Queen Letizia’s firstborn would be studying “the International Baccalaureate program of the United World Colleges” and living on campus like the other students. Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands’ daughter Princess Alexia is also a student at the school.

While Leonor missed National Day 2021, she will preside over the Princess of Asturias Awards ceremony later this month, which coincides with her October school break, according to ¡Hola!.