Princess Beatrice steps out in London with baby Sienna

Princess Beatrice recently took her newborn daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi out for a stroll in her stroller! In pictures published by the Daily Mail, the new mom, 33, was spotted walking in London last week with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The doting dad was pictured pushing his little girl’s baby carriage alongside his wife. Beatrice was dressed down for the fall outing sporting a quilted coat and her hair tied up in a bun.
‘Auntie’ Princess Eugenie celebrates the arrival of sister Princess Beatrice’s ‘awesome’ baby
The Princess welcomed her first child with Edo―who is also a father to son Christopher Woolf―on Sept. 18 at London’s Chelsea and Westminster Hospital. The couple paid tribute to Beatrice’s mother with their daughter’s first name. A family friend previously revealed to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, “They were looking for an Italian name which started with an S for Sarah, to honour the Duchess [Sarah Ferguson], and also reflected the golden rust colour of both the Duchess’s hair colour and Beatrice’s, which the new baby shares.”
Beatrice and Edo have yet to release a photo of their baby girl, but did share a picture of her footprints while announcing her name on Oct. 1.
Sarah gushed over her first granddaughter last week at HELLO!’s Inspiration Awards saying that Sienna is “very, very beautiful.” The Her Heart for a Compass author also praised both of her daughters, Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who both became first-time mothers this year. “They were great children but now they’re phenomenal mothers. And now, I have these two exceptional grandchildren all in one year,” Sarah told HELLO!.
“You know it’s pretty incredible, but everyone asks me, ‘How are your grandchildren?’ she added. “Well, firstly, I look at my girls being wonderful mothers and then I see these incredible beings and it’s so funny because when [Eugenie’s son] August smiles at me now, because he’s seven and a half months, you actually know he genuinely likes you. It’s not a put-on smile, he genuinely finds me very funny which is quite lucky.”