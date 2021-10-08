Princess Charlene of Monaco to undergo ‘final’ operation

Princess Charlene of Monaco underwent her “final operation” in South Africa on Friday. In a statement, the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation South Africa said, “Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene of Monaco will be placed under general anaesthetics for her final procedure taking place today.”

©Getty Images



Princess Charlene’s final operation took place Oct. 8

“The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation wishes her the best with this final operation and her recovery process,” the statement concluded.

Days before her latest procedure, the royal mom of two shared a picture of herself seated at a table smiling. “God Bless ❤,” she simply captioned the post.

In June, the Princess’ foundation announced that Charlene had undergone an operation and would be “undergoing multiple, complicated procedures after contracting a severe ear, nose, and throat infection in May.”

Charlene underwent a four-hour operation under general anesthesia on Aug. 13. The Princess was rushed to the hospital in September after collapsing due to complications from her ENT infection.