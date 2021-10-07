Prince Albert of Monaco says wife Princess Charlene ‘will be back very soon’

Princess Charlene is doing better and could be returning to Monaco very soon, according to her husband Prince Albert. Grace Kelly’s son shared an update on his wife, who has been ﻿recovering from an ENT infection in Africa, during an interview with RMC radio. “She is better, it was also complicated for her because different problems affected her,” Albert shared. “She is still in South Africa but will be back very soon, we have to take stock with the doctors in a few days.”

Prince Albert revealed in a new interview that his wife Princess Charlene is doing better

Charlene took to her personal Instagram on Oct. 2 to share a photo of herself smiling. “God Bless ❤,” she simply captioned the post. The Princess appeared to be in good spirits in the picture.

The royal mom of two has been in Africa since contracting her infection back in May. “Initially I was supposed to be here for 10 to 12 days, unfortunately, I had a problem equalising my ears, and I found out through the doctors that I had a sinus infection and quite a serious one. So, it’s taking time to address this problem that I’m having,” she told South Africa Radio 702 host Mandy Wiener in July. “I cannot force healing, so I will be grounded in South Africa until the end of October.”