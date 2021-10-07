This Hollywood star once offered to babysit for Kate Middleton

Oscar winner and royal babysitter? Academy Award-winning actor Rami Malek once offered his babysitting services to the Duchess of Cambridge. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Bohemian Rhapsody star recalled an exchange he had with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ mother at the 2019 BAFTA Awards.

“I just looked at Princess Kate at one point and I said, ‘This must be exhausting,’ and she said, ‘Why?’ And I said, ‘You just had a baby, right?,’” Rami shared. “[I] think she was taken aback. She said, ‘How are you doing?’ And I said, ‘No, how are you?’ And in the most regal, elegant way she gave me a look, but you can tell. Imagine dressed to the nines, have to talk to all these actors.”

“They’re so careful, but it was so cool cause I think I caught her off-guard for a second and had that look of, in the most elegant, professional, royal way, ‘Yes, it’s a lot having a kid,’” he added. “The funniest thing about that was, I said, ‘You know, if you ever need a day, some time off, I’m backup for you.’ She’s like, ‘What do you mean?’ I go, ‘I can babysit. You guys go out. Have a good time.’”

©CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the premiere of ‘No Time to Die’ starring Rami Malek on Sept. 28

The actor recently admitted to Entertainment Tonight that he tries to treat the royals like he “would anybody else.” He said, “I”m sure a dose of normality is probably something that is quite refreshing to them.”

The Duke and Duchess, as well as Prince Charless and the Duchess of Cornwall, attended the world premiere of Rami’s latest film No Time to Die in London last week. The Hollywood star revealed to ET that he was seated behind the royals at the screening.

“I got to gage their reaction from their body language,” he said. “Definitely not going to put words in their mouths, but yeah they seemed pretty taken aback by the film.”