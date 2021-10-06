Charlotte Casiraghi shows off short haircut at fashion show

Princess Caroline’s daughter Charlotte Casiraghi has said goodbye to her long tresses! The 35-year-old member of the Monégasque royal family showed off her short hairdo on Tuesday at the Chanel Spring/Summer 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week.
Charlotte, whose brunette locks used to fall past her shoulders now rest just above them. The mom of two looked characteristically chic for the outing wearing a white dress featuring florals on the sleeves from Chanels’ cruise 2021/22 collection.
Prince Albert of Monaco’s niece was pictured sitting in the front row joined by French actress Alma Jodorowsky, Kristine Froseth and Lily-Rose Depp.
Charlotte’s short hair was seen in Chanel’s fourth Rendez-vous littéraire [Literary Rendezvous] last week. Grace Kelly’s eldest granddaughter is an ambassador and spokesperson for the French fashion house.
“Sealing a long relationship based on trust and friendship, started by Karl Lagerfeld and continued today by Virginie Viard, Charlotte Casiraghi will become an ambassador and spokesperson for the House from January 1st 2021,” Chanel announced on Instagram last December. “She will embody the campaign for the Spring-Summer 2021 Ready-to-Wear collection and will be unveiling, along with the House of CHANEL and Virginie Viard, ‘Les Rendez-vous littéraires rue Cambon’ [Literary rendezvous at rue Cambon], a project perpetuating Gabrielle Chanel and Karl Lagerfeld’s unconditional love for literature.”