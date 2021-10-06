Sarah Ferguson says daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are ‘phenomenal mothers’

Over the course of this year, Sarah Ferguson has watched her daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice become first-time mothers, roles they are both “wonderful” at. The Her Heart for a Compass author, 61, gushed over her girls at HELLO!’s Inspiration Awards on Tuesday calling them “phenomenal mothers.”

©Getty Images



Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are phenomenal mothers, according to their mom Sarah Ferguson

“They were great children but now they’re phenomenal mothers. And now, I have these two exceptional grandchildren all in one year,” Sarah told HELLO!.

“You know it’s pretty incredible, but everyone asks me, ‘How are your grandchildren?’ the proud grandmother continued. “Well, firstly, I look at my girls being wonderful mothers and then I see these incredible beings and it’s so funny because when August smiles at me now, because he’s seven and a half months, you actually know he genuinely likes you. It’s not a put-on smile, he genuinely finds me very funny which is quite lucky.”

Sarah’s first grandchild, Eugenie’s son August Brooksbank, was born in February, followed months later by granddaughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi in September.