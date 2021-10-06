Meghan Markle praised as an ‘amazing leader’ and ‘fantastic collaborator’

David Furnish had nothing but kind words for Meghan Markle at the HELLO! Inspiration Awards on Tuesday. Sir Elton John’s husband spoke about working with the Duchess of Sussex on their animated Netflix series, which they are both executive producing.
“She’s a fantastic collaborator, amazing leader,” David told HELLO!. “And we’re just very, very excited to be working with, you know, someone as influential and as supportive as Netflix.”
The series Pearl (working title) will center on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl, who is inspired by a variety of influential women from history.
“Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges,” Meghan said in a statement when the project was announced in July. “I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history. David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today.”
David added, “I am delighted that we are finally able to announce this exciting animated series. Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex and I are deeply passionate about bringing the inspirational and positive stories of extraordinary women from around the world to a global audience of all ages. The team collaborating on the series are first class, and Netflix are the perfect partner.”
Pearl marks the first animated series from Archewell Productions, which Meghan and Prince Harry created “to produce programming that informs, elevates, and inspires.”