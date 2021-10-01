Princess Beatrice reveals the name of her daughter

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi gave birth to their daughter on September 18th. The baby’s name has been the subject of a lot of debate, with people speculating that the parents would break royal tradition and give her name that wasn’t traditionally British.

The reality is a mix of a little bit of both, with their daughter being named Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi.

The announcement was made through Instagram, through The Royal Family’s account. They wrote: “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have named their daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. The couple have said, “We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna.”

It seems Princess Beatrice and her husband wanted to honor Beatrice’s grandmother while also trying out something new. Sienna Elizabeth is the 12th grandchild ofQueen Elizabeth. Newly born royals have taken on second names as ways of honoring their ancestors. For example, Prince Harry and Meghan’s daughter, Lilibet Diana, is named after Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana, with Lilibet being the Queen’s nickname. Prince William and Kate’s daughter Charlotte Elizabeth is also named in honor to the Queen.

Edoardo took to his personal Instagram to share the name of his daughter. He wrote: “Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. Our life together has just begun, and I can’t wait to see all the amazing things that await us. Feeling so much love and gratitude for my amazing wife, baby Sienna and Wolfie. These are the days I never want to forget. This week, a friend said to me the sweetest saying….that with every child you grow a whole new heart. A massive thank you to the Midwife and the amazing team at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.”