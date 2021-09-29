Princess Mako and and Kei Komuro are said to be Japan’s Meghan and Harry

It seems that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are inspiring couples all over the world with their decision to leave their royal duties behind and pursue a life in the United States. Princess Mako and and Kei Komuro are said to be Japan’s version of Meghan and Harry.

Mako is the niece of Emperor Naruhito and Komuro is a recent graduate of Fordham Law School and now works for an NYC law firm, according to Page Six. The two are reportedly getting married later this year in Japan and afterwards the couple will live a life together in New York City.

“We are curious to know how US media is approaching this news. And if Princess Mako will have to expect paparazzi photographers around her once she is settled in New York?” Ulrika Yui from Japan’s Fuji TV said to Page Six. “Many people are trying to link it to Prince Harry and Meghan, making it a similar story.”

“Are the American people welcoming [of them], and looking forward to the Japanese Princess moving to US? Japanese media has been very harsh on her and her fiancé especially, but overseas reactions seem a bit different.”

Some are referring to the soon-to-be-newlyweds as “the Meghan and Harry of Japan” since they want to live a normal life in the United States.

According to the Washington Post, Mako will be the third female member of the Japanese royal family to give up her title to marry a commoner in which she is facing intense public scrutiny.