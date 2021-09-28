Kate Middleton looks glam in gold for royal double date night

Move over Bond girls! The Duchess of Cambridge stunned at the world premiere of the 25th James Bond movie, No Time to Die, on Tuesday. Kate looked glamorous in gold for the red carpet event held at London’s Royal Albert Hall. The royal mom of three hit the red carpet wearing a gold sequin cape gown by Jenny Packham teamed with matching gold pumps.

©Getty Images



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the world premiere of ‘No Time To Die’

Kate styled her tresses in an updo, showing off her statement earrings. Prince William, who is president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), looked dapper in a tux beside his dazzling wife.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were joined at the premiere by fellow royal couple Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall. Camilla also sparkled on the red carpet wearing a powder blue gown. Like his son, Charles, patron of the British Film Institute, sported a tux and bow tie.

©Getty Images



The royals enjoyed a double date night at the movie premiere in London

The British royals met with stars of the film, including Daniel Craig, Ana de Arma and Lashana Lynch, in addition to No Time To Die performers Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell. Kate was seen sharing a laugh with 007 himself, Daniel.