Dutch Princess’ 18th birthday to be marked with release of new book

Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherland’s milestone birthday this year will be marked with the release of a new book. Dutch writer, comedian and singer Claudia de Breij has written a “personal book based on encounters” with Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander’s eldest daughter.﻿ The forthcoming book, titled Amalia, is “intended to introduce readers to the intended heir to the throne,” according to the Dutch Royal House.

“For the book, Claudia de Breij had a few conversations with the Princess of Orange in the summer of 2021 about, among other things, her school days, her love for music and what the monarchy and her future role mean to her now,” the royal house said in an announcement on Sept. 27.

Princess Catharina-Amalia also took the author to the Royal Stable Department to discuss her passion for horses and the equestrian sport. The book, which is scheduled to be published in mid-November, is “a reflection of the conversations and an impression of the author” and contains images from the Princess’ “private archive.”

Claudia celebrated the news of the book with a selfie of her and the Dutch Princess on Instagram writing, “Over the past few months I have been working on a book about HRH Princess Amalia, in the utmost secrecy and with great pleasure.”

“She will be eighteen this year, and just like Hella Haasse did at the time about Beatrix and Renate Rubinstein about Willem-Alexander, Amalia will also be introduced to the Netherlands, now that she can in principle become queen, through a written portrait,” Claudia continued. “The princess has taken me to places that are important to her and we have had many conversations together - about everything that matters.”

©Getty Images



Princess Catharina-Amalia turns 18 on Dec. 7

It’s a tradition for heirs to the Dutch throne to have books published about them on the occasion of their 18th birthday (e.g. Renate Rubinstein’s Alexander and Hella Haasse’s Portrait of Princess Beatrix).

Queen Maxima admitted in an interview with Matthijs van Nieuwkerk earlier this year that she doesn’t see her firstborn “as the future Queen.” “I still see her as my little baby. She is doing really well,” the royal mom of three said of Princess Catharina-Amalia, per Royal Central. “She is very responsible. She realises what her future will be but handles it really well. She takes her time, and she is a wonderful human being.”