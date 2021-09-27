Prince William, Kate and kids were like ‘any other family’ at a pub

Prince William might be second in line to the British throne, but he and his brood are like any other family. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were pictured over weekend dining at a pub in Norfolk with their children, Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three. A photo published by The Sun shows the royal family of five dressed down and eating on a wooden table.

©Getty Images



The royal family of five was spotted eating out at a pub in Norfolk

“It was amazing to see how down-to-earth the family were,” a witness told The Sun. “It would have been easy to miss them - and just assume they were any other family.”

“They were laughing and chatting and clearly enjoying each other’s company,” the onlooker added. “They were eating outside, I suppose because it was easier for the children. There was no security around, just them chilling like any other family. Wills had a burger and chips.”

The witness also revealed that the Cambridges had their black cocker spaniel with them. “There was one particularly touching moment where one of the children got upset because their food was too hot,” the witness also shared. “William was so fast to reassure them and sort them out. It was fantastic to see.”

©Getty Images



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have a country home in Norfolk

Kate revealed on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast last year that she is happy when she is with her “family outside in the countryside and we’re all filthy dirty.” The Cambridges have a country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk. During the recent Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers documentary, Prince William spoke about Sandringham being a really important part of his grandfather Prince Philip’s life and the area feeling like home.

“He was tasked with being the warden, managing the estate from 1952. I think for him, being up here, was an escape,” William said of his grandfather (via HELLO!), later adding, “For me, coming here and now living here, everything that he‘s done has led up to Catherine and I feeling that this is a part of the country we want to be in. We love this area, it feels like home, and that’s because of what he’s created.”