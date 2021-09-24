Meghan Markle reads her children’s book to kids—and Prince Harry—in NY

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s visit to the Big Apple continued on Friday with an outing to P.S. 123 Mahalia Jackson. The Duchess of Sussex read her children’s book, The Bench, to an audience of second graders, as well as her husband, at the school in Harlem. The visit was to highlight community initiatives and to promote early literacy, per royal editor Omid Scobie.

Prince Harry sits with students as Meghan Markle reads from her book, ‘The Bench.’ She said it’s the first time she’s read the book to a group of kids other than her own two children, Archie & Lillibet (who was born in June) @CBSNewYorkpic.twitter.com/HF12WJdh6F — Natalie Duddridge (@NatDuddridgeTV) September 24, 2021

CBS New York’s Natalie Duddridge reported that Meghan said it was the first time she’s read her book to a group of children other than her own two kids, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana. Following the reading, the royal couple spent time with the pupils, who made the Duke and Duchess handmade gifts, according to PEOPLE’s Lanford Beard.

Meghan’s book, which was released in June, was inspired by her husband and their firstborn Archie. The Bench is about the “special bond between father and son—as seen through a mother’s eyes,” and started as a poem that the Duchess wrote for Prince Harry on Father’s Day 2019.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hug pupils at Harlem school 🤗 pic.twitter.com/L5Zc9LbjNq — HELLO! (@hellomag) September 24, 2021

The Sussexes are in NYC for Global Citizen Live. On Thursday, the couple visited One World Observatory at the top of One World Trade Center with New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. When asked if they were enjoying their visit to New York, Meghan answered, “It’s wonderful to be back.”

Later in the day, the couple met with US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield and participated in a discussion on vaccine equity that included Chelsea Clinton. Meghan and Harry are scheduled to appear on Saturday at Global Citizen Live, where they will speak about the importance of achieving global vaccine equity. The event, which is part of Global Citizen’s Recovery Plan for the World campaign, will feature performances by Andrea Bocelli, BTS, Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Meek Mill Shawn Mendes, Stevie Wonder, Adam Lambert, Chloe x Halle, Demi Lovato and more.