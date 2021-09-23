Kate Middleton is vision at palace reception

The Duchess of Cambridge hosted a reception on Wednesday to thank those who helped make Hold Still a reality. Kate stunned for the event wearing a sophisticated cream tailored boucle and chiffon midi dress from Self-Portrait. The royal mom of three completed her look with a chic ponytail and statement earrings.

HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! reported that the event was held at St. James’s Palace. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s social media accounts shared two photos from the reception writing, “Thank you to the brilliant partners who made Hold Still a reality! 📸. It took a long time to bring everyone behind this incredible project together in person but tonight we finally managed it.”

“The idea for #HoldStill2020 came right at the start of the pandemic, and aimed to bring people and communities together, using the amazing power of photography,” the caption continued. “It was made possible by so many partners - @nationalportraitgallery @coopuk @bookfairies_uk - to name just a few, and what’s more remarkable is how it was all orchestrated from kitchen tables and spare bedrooms!”