Meghan Markle says it’s ‘wonderful to be back’ in NY during outing with Prince Harry

Back in the New York groove! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out on Thursday for their first joint in-person appearance since the birth of their daughter Lilibet Diana. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who welcomed their baby girl back in June, visited Manhattan’s One World Observatory at the top of One World Trade Center.

Meghan Markle said it was ‘wonderful to be back’ in New York

The royal couple was accompanied to the observatory by New York Governor Kathy Hochul as well as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife Chirlane McCray and son Dante de Blasio. When asked if they were enjoying their visit to New York, Meghan replied, “It’s wonderful to be back.”

The Duke and Duchess coordinated in dark shades for the outing, which came nearly two weeks after the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. Meghan wore a turtleneck teamed with trousers and a wool coat said to be by Armani, per Meghan’s Mirror, and styled her hair up in a sleek bun. Archie Harrison’s parents also visited the 9/11 Memorial.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the 9/11 Memorial on Sept. 23

The pair’s visit to the observatory came ahead of their appearance at Global Citizen Live. Meghan and Harry will be speaking about the importance of achieving global vaccine equity at the event in Central Park on Saturday. Global CitizenLive, which is part of Global Citizen’s Recovery Plan for the World campaign, will feature performances by Andrea Bocelli, BTS, Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Meek Mill Shawn Mendes, Stevie Wonder, Adam Lambert, Chloe x Halle, Demi Lovato and more.